Automotive Sodium-ion Battery Market Size to Grow at 69.1% CAGR Through 2031 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What is the Market Size of Automotive Sodium-ion Battery?

The global market for Automotive Sodium-ion Battery was valued at US$ 165 million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 6243 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 69.1% during the forecast period.

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What are the key factors driving the growth of the Automotive Sodium-ion Battery Market?

The Automotive Sodium-ion Battery Market is gaining traction as vehicle manufacturers seek battery chemistries that reduce dependency on constrained lithium, nickel, and cobalt supply chains while supporting affordable electrification. Sodium-ion batteries offer a stronger fit for cost-sensitive passenger cars, urban mobility platforms, light commercial vehicles, and fleet applications where safety, stable performance, and predictable sourcing matter more than premium range. Demand is also supported by the need for localized battery manufacturing, lower raw material volatility, and alternative chemistries suited for mass-market vehicle programs. This positions sodium-ion batteries as a practical growth pathway for accessible electric mobility.

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TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AUTOMOTIVE SODIUM-ION BATTERY MARKET:

Prussian Blue-based sodium-ion batteries are supporting market growth by improving the suitability of sodium-ion chemistry for automotive use cases that prioritize cycle stability, safety, and cost discipline. This chemistry benefits from open framework structures that enable efficient sodium-ion movement, making it attractive for vehicles operating in frequent charge-discharge conditions such as city cars, delivery vehicles, and shared mobility fleets. Its material profile also aligns with supply-chain diversification goals because it reduces exposure to high-risk battery minerals. As automakers evaluate chemistry options for affordable EV platforms, Prussian Blue strengthens the market's role in lower-cost, reliable electrification.

Layered Oxide sodium-ion batteries are driving growth by offering a stronger balance between energy density, manufacturability, and automotive integration potential. This chemistry is important for passenger cars and commercial vehicles that require better driving range, stable output, and compatibility with existing battery-pack design practices. Its development supports vehicle makers seeking sodium-ion options that can move beyond niche mobility applications and enter broader electric vehicle platforms. Layered Oxide also allows battery producers to leverage familiar electrode-processing approaches, improving production scalability. This expands the market opportunity by making sodium-ion batteries more relevant for mainstream automotive programs.

Passenger cars are becoming a key demand base for Automotive Sodium-ion Battery Market growth as automakers pursue lower-cost electric models for city driving, entry-level mobility, and price-sensitive consumers. Sodium-ion batteries are well suited for vehicles where affordability, safety, and charging convenience are stronger purchase drivers than maximum driving range. This creates strong relevance for compact cars, urban EVs, shared mobility vehicles, and regional commuting models. As electric vehicle adoption expands beyond premium buyers, battery chemistries that reduce vehicle cost without weakening reliability gain strategic importance. Passenger cars therefore strengthen volume-led adoption for sodium-ion batteries.

Raw material security is a major factor supporting Automotive Sodium-ion Battery Market growth as automakers and battery manufacturers reduce exposure to lithium, nickel, and cobalt supply pressures. Sodium is widely available and less exposed to concentrated mining risks, making it attractive for long-term sourcing strategies. This chemistry gives vehicle platforms more flexibility during periods of battery mineral price volatility and supply disruption. It also supports local battery ecosystem development in regions seeking greater control over EV supply chains. The market impact is stronger confidence in sodium-ion batteries as a supply-resilient alternative for automotive electrification.

Cost pressure across the electric vehicle industry is accelerating interest in sodium-ion batteries because the chemistry supports affordable battery packs for mass-market models. Vehicle makers are looking for solutions that reduce input-cost risk while maintaining acceptable performance for daily mobility. Sodium-ion batteries fit this requirement in urban cars, compact EVs, and commercial vehicles with predictable routes. Their value improves further when range expectations are moderate and purchase price is a decisive factor. This market dynamic strengthens sodium-ion adoption as automakers expand electric mobility beyond premium segments into broader consumer and fleet categories.

Localized battery manufacturing is driving market growth as countries and automakers seek alternatives that can be produced with more accessible raw materials and less dependence on imported critical minerals. Sodium-ion batteries support regional battery strategies by allowing manufacturers to build supply chains around more available inputs. This is especially relevant for markets trying to reduce reliance on external lithium supply and strengthen domestic EV manufacturing. The chemistry also gives battery producers more room to align production with local vehicle demand. This factor improves the strategic relevance of sodium-ion batteries in automotive industrial policy and regional EV planning.

Urban mobility is creating a strong growth base for sodium-ion batteries because many electric vehicles operate within predictable daily travel patterns. City cars, shared mobility fleets, delivery vehicles, and low-speed commercial vehicles do not always require premium-range battery packs. They require safety, affordability, reliability, and consistent charging performance. Sodium-ion chemistry fits these needs by supporting practical vehicle designs for dense urban areas and cost-conscious mobility operators. This use-case alignment helps the market grow through vehicles where battery economics and operational dependability matter more than long-distance performance.

Safety expectations in electric vehicles are supporting sodium-ion battery adoption as manufacturers look for chemistries with stable operating behavior and lower thermal-risk concerns. Automotive buyers, fleet operators, and regulators are placing greater emphasis on battery safety, pack durability, and predictable performance under varied driving conditions. Sodium-ion batteries offer a favorable safety profile for applications where vehicles operate daily in public, commercial, and urban environments. This strengthens their appeal for passenger cars and commercial fleets that need dependable battery systems. The market impact is improved acceptance of sodium-ion technology in practical EV applications.

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What are the major types in the Automotive Sodium-ion Battery Market?

Layered Oxide

Prussian

Polyanionic Compound

What are the main applications of the Automotive Sodium-ion Battery Market?

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key Players in the Automotive Sodium-ion Battery Market

Global key players of Automotive Sodium-ion Battery include CATL and HiNa Battery Technology, etc. The top two players hold a share of about 50%.

CATL is a leading global battery manufacturer developing sodium-ion battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage applications.

is a leading global battery manufacturer developing sodium-ion battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage applications. HiNa Battery Technology specializes in sodium-ion battery development and commercialization for automotive and stationary energy storage markets.

specializes in sodium-ion battery development and commercialization for automotive and stationary energy storage markets. DFD (Do-Fluoride New Materials) supplies battery materials and participates in sodium-ion battery supply chain development.

(Do-Fluoride New Materials) supplies battery materials and participates in sodium-ion battery supply chain development. Transimage develops sodium-ion battery technologies and related energy storage solutions for mobility applications.

develops sodium-ion battery technologies and related energy storage solutions for mobility applications. CBAK manufactures lithium and sodium-based battery products for electric vehicles and industrial energy storage systems.

manufactures lithium and sodium-based battery products for electric vehicles and industrial energy storage systems. Aquion Energy developed sodium-ion-based aqueous battery technologies focused on stationary and sustainable energy storage applications.

developed sodium-ion-based aqueous battery technologies focused on stationary and sustainable energy storage applications. Natron Energy produces sodium-ion batteries designed for high-power industrial and data center energy storage applications.

produces sodium-ion batteries designed for high-power industrial and data center energy storage applications. Reliance Industries (Faradion) is advancing sodium-ion battery technology through its acquisition of Faradion and investment in next-generation battery manufacturing.

is advancing sodium-ion battery technology through its acquisition of Faradion and investment in next-generation battery manufacturing. AMTE Power develops sodium-ion and other advanced battery technologies for automotive and energy storage applications.

develops sodium-ion and other advanced battery technologies for automotive and energy storage applications. Jiangsu ZOOLNASH manufactures sodium-ion battery materials and related components for energy storage and mobility sectors.

manufactures sodium-ion battery materials and related components for energy storage and mobility sectors. Li-FUN Technology develops sodium-ion battery systems and battery materials for electric mobility applications.

develops sodium-ion battery systems and battery materials for electric mobility applications. Ben'an Energy focuses on sodium-ion battery research, production, and energy storage solutions.

focuses on sodium-ion battery research, production, and energy storage solutions. Shanxi Huayang invests in sodium-ion battery technologies and industrial-scale energy storage development.

invests in sodium-ion battery technologies and industrial-scale energy storage development. Farasis Energy develops advanced battery technologies and has expanded research into sodium-ion batteries for EV applications.

develops advanced battery technologies and has expanded research into sodium-ion batteries for EV applications. Veken participates in battery manufacturing and energy storage technologies, including sodium-ion battery development initiatives.

Which region dominates the Automotive Sodium-ion Battery Market?

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the strongest growth in the Automotive Sodium-ion Battery Market, supported by its extensive battery manufacturing ecosystem, high electric vehicle production volumes, and rising preference for cost-effective EV battery technologies. China continues to dominate the regional landscape owing to its well-established battery supply chain, strong demand for compact electric vehicles, and increasing investments in next-generation battery chemistries. China accounts for nearly 92% of the overall market share. Among battery types, Layered Oxide holds the leading position with an estimated 43% share, while Passenger Cars represent almost the entire application segment, contributing close to 100% of market demand.

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