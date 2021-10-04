Automotive Software Market 2020-2024 |$10.70 billion Incremental Growth amid Pandemic | Technavio

The automotive software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased adoption of ADAS in mass-produced vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Automotive Software Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Application Software



Middleware



Operating System

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Application

Safety System



Infotainment And Telematics



Powertrain



Chassis

Automotive Software Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the automotive software market include Access Co. Ltd., Adobe Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Alphabet Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, Green Hills Software LLC, Microsoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Wind River Systems Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the automotive software market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

The introduction of infotainment systems in mid-segment and mass-market segments is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as rising complexity in software architecture, leading to higher production costs for OEMs and suppliers, may threaten the growth of the market.

Automotive Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive software market vendors





Automotive Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 9% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 10.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Access Co. Ltd., Adobe Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Alphabet Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, Green Hills Software LLC, Microsoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Wind River Systems Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

