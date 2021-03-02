Automotive Speaker Market is Growing at a 6.5% CAGR to Hit $7B by 2027: GMI

SELBYVILLE, Del., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the automotive speaker market, which estimates the market valuation for automotive speakers will cross US $7 billion by 2027. Increasing demand for technologically advanced aftermarket automotive audio components is likely to drive industry growth.

The automotive speaker industry is facing several challenges, owing to the quick spread of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. Restrictions imposed by various governments on international as well as domestic trade have led to a steady decline in the sale of automotive speakers in the global market. However, the market statistics are anticipated to witness significant growth by 2021 due to the economic revival and containment of the virus.

The demand for four-way speakers is increasing in the luxury vehicle segment due to their enhanced power and bass volume compared to two-way and three-way speakers. Moreover, the ability of these speakers to handle high frequencies and produce high-quality sound is driving their market demand.

The availability of an affordable and skilled labor force in Latin American countries including Brazil and Mexico has encouraged several speaker manufacturers to enhance their presence in the region. For instance, in October 2018, Harman announced the opening of its new R&D facility in Querétaro, Mexico. The new facility aided the company to expand its presence in the Latin American sound industry.

The players active in the automotive speaker market are JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Focal JM Lab, Bose Corporation, Clarion Co., Ltd, and Pioneer Corporation. These players are focusing on partnerships and collaborations to enhance their business operations. For instance, in January 2020, Continental AG announced its partnership with Sennheiser to develop a speaker-less audio system for cars. The system is based on Continental's Ac2ated system and Sennheiser's Ambero 3D audio technology. The partnership aided the company to upgrade its vehicle infotainment solutions segment.

Some major findings in the automotive speaker market report include:

Growing emphasis on the adoption of high-end luxury vehicles is driving the industry size. Shifting consumer preferences toward enhancing in-car audio quality with technologically integrated sound systems will positively influence the market outlook.

Two-way speakers will witness a steady growth rate owing due to the low initial costs and compact size. The abundant availability of these speakers provided by OEMs and aftermarket vendors will contribute to the segment growth.

The presence of several leading market players coupled with the increasing trend of on-board infotainment is augmenting the automotive speaker market share in North America and Europe . The integration of audiovisual systems into taxis and ride-sharing vehicles will drive the industry growth.

and . The integration of audiovisual systems into taxis and ride-sharing vehicles will drive the industry growth. Key players operating in the automotive speaker market include Alpine Electronics, Inc., Clarion Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Pioneer Corporation, Kenwood Corporation, JL Audio, Bose Corporation, Naim Audio, and Blaupunkt GmbH.

Major strategies adopted by these market players include new product launches and strategic partnerships with other industry players to enhance their market share. Other prominent strategies include the acquisition of small players by large industry players to expand their market presence.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Automotive Speaker Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of COVID-19

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional impact

3.2.2.1 North America

3.2.2.2 Europe

3.2.2.3 Asia Pacific

3.2.2.4 Latin America

3.2.2.5 MEA

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 Research and Development

3.2.3.2 Manufacturing

3.2.3.3 Marketing

3.2.4 Supply

3.2.5 Competitive landscape

3.2.5.1 Strategy

3.2.5.2 Distribution network

3.2.5.3 Business growth

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.3.1 Dealers and sales representatives

3.3.3.2 Online channels

3.4 Technological and innovation landscape

3.4.1 Lift-up speakers

3.4.2 Speaker-less sound

3.4.3 AI and Voice assistants

3.4.4 Innovations in head display units

3.5 Pricing analysis

3.5.1 Price analysis, by region

3.5.1.1 North America

3.5.1.2 Europe

3.5.1.3 Asia Pacific

3.5.1.4 Latin America

3.5.1.5 MEA

3.5.2 Cost structure analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1 International Standards

3.6.1.1 ISO 22902:2006 (Part 1-7)

3.6.1.2 ISO 7736:1984

3.6.1.3 ISO 15006:2011

3.6.1.4 IEC 60268-1:1985

3.6.2 North America

3.6.2.1 Consumer Product Safety Act

3.6.2.2 AES2-2012

3.6.2.3 CEA CEB19-2007

3.6.3 Europe

3.6.3.1 EMC Directive

3.6.3.2 EN 60065:2014

3.6.3.3 BS EN 60268-5:2003

3.6.3.4 Rules of sale of goods by remote method, No. 612

3.6.3.5 Protection of rights of consumers, No. 2300-1

3.6.4 Asia Pacific

3.6.4.1 IS 616 (2010) (India)

3.6.4.2 GB/T 12060.5-2011 (China)

3.6.4.3 Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive (2002/96/EC)

3.6.5 Latin America

3.6.5.1 NOM001-SCFI-2018 (Mexico)

3.6.5.2 Consumer Protection Code (CDC) (Federal Law No. 8,078/90)

3.6.5.3 Federal Consumer Protection Law (FCPL)

3.6.6 MEA

3.6.6.1 GSO IEC 60268-1:2015 (GCC)

3.6.6.2 UAE Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS)

3.6.6.3 South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) and the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA)

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth Drivers

3.7.1.1 Growing demand for onboard entertainment in private and commercial vehicles globally

3.7.1.2 Rising adoption of ADAS and autonomous vehicles

3.7.1.3 Growing demand for high-end luxury vehicles in Middle East and North America

3.7.1.4 The growing presence of established automobile manufacturers in Europe

3.7.1.5 Increasing demand for aftermarket automotive speakers in Asia Pacific and Latin America

3.8 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.1.1 High costs associated with premium automotive speakers

3.8.1.2 High availability of counterfeit products

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.10.1 Supplier power

3.10.2 Buyer power

3.10.3 Threat of new entrants

3.10.4 Threat of substitutes

3.10.5 Internal rivalry

3.11 PESTLE Analysis

