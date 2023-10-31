Automotive Start-Stop Systems Drive Sustainability: Market Set to Grow at 6.12% CAGR Through 2028

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Start-Stop System Market by Component, Fuel Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive start-stop system market has witnessed significant growth, reaching a valuation of $67.64 billion in 2022. It is expected to continue its expansion, with an estimated market size of $98.36 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Automotive start-stop systems are innovative features that automatically shut off a vehicle's engine when it is stationary and restart it when needed. These systems comprise components such as the engine control unit, 12V DC converter, battery, sensors, transmission system, and starter motor.

They play a crucial role in improving vehicle efficiency, reducing fuel consumption, lowering emissions of harmful pollutants, and enhancing the overall driving experience. As a result, automotive start-stop systems are widely utilized in motorcycles, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

Key Market Trends and Drivers:

  1. Environmental Concerns: The global automotive start-stop system market is driven by the increasing concern over air pollution. These systems help reduce emissions by automatically turning off the engine when the vehicle is idling, such as at traffic lights, thereby preventing unnecessary fuel consumption and emissions.
  2. Fuel Efficiency: The demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is a major driver of the market. Start-stop systems contribute to fuel savings by shutting off the engine during idle periods, making them an attractive feature for environmentally conscious consumers.
  3. Research and Development (R&D): Extensive research and development activities have led to the introduction of advanced and reliable automotive start-stop systems. These systems are more efficient, user-friendly, and integrated with control algorithms for improved performance.
  4. Global Automotive Industry Growth: The substantial growth of the automotive industry plays a pivotal role in the market's expansion. Increasing vehicle production and the incorporation of start-stop systems contribute to market growth.
  5. Government Initiatives: Various government initiatives worldwide aim to control greenhouse gas emissions. As a result, the adoption of automotive start-stop systems aligns with these initiatives, further driving market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global automotive start-stop system market is segmented based on component, fuel type, vehicle type, and distribution channel.

Component Insights:

  • Engine Control Unit
  • 12V DC Converter
  • Battery
  • Neutral Position Sensor
  • Wheel Speed Sensor
  • Crankshaft Sensor
  • Alternator

Fuel Type Insights:

  • Gasoline
  • Diesel
  • CNG
  • Electric

Vehicle Type Insights:

  • Motorcycles
  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Distribution Channel Insights:

  • Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
  • Aftermarket

Regional Breakdown:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape in the global automotive start-stop system market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report. Key players include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hitachi Astemo Ltd., Maxwell Technologies Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Valeo, and others.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. What was the size of the global automotive start-stop system market in 2022?
  2. What is the expected growth rate of the market from 2023 to 2028?
  3. How has COVID-19 impacted the market?
  4. What are the key drivers of market growth?
  5. What is the market breakdown by component?
  6. What is the market breakdown by fuel type?
  7. What is the market breakdown by vehicle type?
  8. What is the market breakdown by distribution channel?
  9. Which regions are key to the global automotive start-stop system market?
  10. Who are the major players in the market?

