Automotive Stereo Camera Market size is set to grow by USD 661.7 million from 2024-2028, Growing demand for automotive safety solutions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive stereo camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 661.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand for automotive safety solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of smallest stereo video camera. However, high costs associated with stereo cameras poses a challenge. Key market players include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fluke Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Intel Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive stereo camera market 2024-2028

Automotive Stereo Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 661.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fluke Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Intel Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Segment Overview

This automotive stereo camera market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Passenger cars

1.2 Commercial cars Type 2.1 Static

2.2 Dynamic Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Passenger cars-

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Cars

Type

Static



Dynamic

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio