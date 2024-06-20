Automotive Stereo Camera Market size is set to grow by USD 661.7 million from 2024-2028, Growing demand for automotive safety solutions boost the market, Technavio

Jun 20, 2024, 17:25 ET
NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive stereo camera market size is estimated to grow by USD 661.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.8% during the forecast period. Growing demand for automotive safety solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of smallest stereo video camera. However, high costs associated with stereo cameras poses a challenge. Key market players include Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fluke Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Intel Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report
|
Automotive Stereo Camera Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2023
|
Historic period
|
2018 - 2022
|
Forecast period
|
2024-2028
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8%
|
Market growth 2024-2028
|
USD 661.7 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.69
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 34%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK
|
Key companies profiled
|
Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Fluke Corp., Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Intel Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Mobileye Technologies Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Veoneer Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Market Driver
ai trending factor new
ai trending factor
Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report
Market Challenges
- ai dominating segment factor new
- ai dominating segment factor
For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!
Segment Overview
This automotive stereo camera market report extensively covers market segmentation by
- Application
- 1.1 Passenger cars
- 1.2 Commercial cars
- Type
- 2.1 Static
- 2.2 Dynamic
- Geography
- 3.1 North America
- 3.2 Europe
- 3.3 APAC
- 3.4 South America
- 3.5 Middle East and Africa
1.1 Passenger cars-
For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report
Research Analysis
ai research analysis
Market Research Overview
ai research analyst overview
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation
- Application
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Cars
- Type
- Static
- Dynamic
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article