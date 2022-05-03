Automotive Sun Visor Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Demand For Premium Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio

May 03, 2022, 08:50 ET
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Sun Visor Market share is expected to grow by USD 145.23 from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 1.99% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The automotive sun visor market has been broadly categorized into the following demographic segmentations:
- Vehicle type - Passenger vehicle and Commercial vehicle
- Geography - APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
The increasing demand for premium vehicles, growth of the automotive industry in emerging economies, improved safety features and comfort provided by sun visors will offer immense growth opportunities. However incurring extra cost for designing apt sun visors, flaws in a passenger car's visor system, adherence to regulatory compliances will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Automotive Sun Visor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Vehicle Type
- Passenger vehicle
- Commercial Vehicle
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East And Africa
The passenger car sector will see a considerable increase in market share for automotive sun visors. During the forecast period, the passenger car segment of the global automotive sun visor market is expected to be driven by the growth of internal combustion engine and electric powertrain vehicles, as well as a significant increase in disposable income in emerging economies such as Brazil, India, China, and South Africa.
Automotive Sun Visor Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive sun visor market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Sun Visor Market size
- Automotive Sun Visor Market trends
- Automotive Sun Visor Market industry analysis
This study identifies the use of eco-friendly materials for making automotive sun visors as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive sun visor market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Sun Visor Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
- ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co.
- Boshoku Automotive (Thailand) Co. Ltd.
- Continental AG
- Faucher Industries
- Grupo Antolin Irausa SA
- Gumotex Group
- Hansen International Inc.
- Howa Co. Ltd.
- Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- KB Foam Inc.
- Martur Fompak International
- Piston Group
- Rosco Inc.
- Seatz Manufacturing
- Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd
- Sun N Shade Sunvisors Pvt. Ltd.
- Sunvisors India Pvt. Ltd.
- Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Automotive Sun Visor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive sun visor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive sun visor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive sun visor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive sun visor market vendors
|
Automotive Sun Visor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 1.99%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 145.23 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.61
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 57%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., Boshoku Automotive (Thailand) Co. Ltd. , Continental AG, Faucher Industries, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Gumotex Group, Hansen International Inc., Howa Co. Ltd., Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. , KB Foam Inc., Martur Fompak International, Piston Group, Rosco Inc., Seatz Manufacturing, Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd, Sun N Shade Sunvisors Pvt. Ltd., Sunvisors India Pvt. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
