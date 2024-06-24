Automotive Sun Visor Market size is set to grow by USD 190.4 million from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for premium vehicles boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive sun visor market size is estimated to grow by USD 190.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.09% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for premium vehicles is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of eco-friendly material for making automotive sun visors. However, incurring extra cost for designing apt sun visors poses a challenge. Key market players include ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., American Stitchco Inc., Continental AG, Faucher Industries, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Gumotex Group, Hansen International Inc., Howa Co. Ltd., Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. , KB Foam Inc., Martur Fompak International, Piston Group, Rosco Inc., Seatz Manufacturing, Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd., Sunvisors India Pvt. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp..

Automotive Sun Visor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 190.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.03 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Key companies profiled ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., American Stitchco Inc., Continental AG, Faucher Industries, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Gumotex Group, Hansen International Inc., Howa Co. Ltd., Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. , KB Foam Inc., Martur Fompak International, Piston Group, Rosco Inc., Seatz Manufacturing, Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd., Sunvisors India Pvt. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Market Driver

The automotive sun visor market is evolving, with a focus on eco-friendly materials. Traditional synthetic plastics like polyvinyl chloride are being replaced with renewably sourced alternatives. Key suppliers are providing these materials due to consumer demand for sustainability. Renewable plant-based ingredients offer cost savings and enhanced performance. The use of eco-friendly materials is a growing trend, set to boost the global automotive sun visor market.

The Automotive Sun Visor market is experiencing significant growth, driven by consumer demand for comfort and convenience in vehicles. Companies are focusing on designing visors with advanced features such as adjustable angles, mirror integrated visors, and lightweight materials. Conventional visors are being replaced with electronic visors, offering more functionality and customization. Durability and cost-effectiveness are also key considerations in the market. The use of luxurious materials and integration with infotainment systems are trends shaping the future of the Automotive Sun Visor industry. Additionally, the increasing popularity of electric and autonomous vehicles is expected to impact the market dynamics.

Market Challenges

The automotive sun visor market faces challenges due to evolving consumer demands and increasing competition. Manufacturers must create visors that match the vehicle's design and dimensions, increasing research and development costs. Additionally, sun visors contribute to the vehicle's interior aesthetics, necessitating high-quality materials and design. These factors may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

The Automotive Sun Visor market faces several challenges. Components such as fabric, plastic, and metal are used in sun visor production. The choice of material impacts the cost and performance of sun visors. Common materials like plastic and metal can be cost-effective but may not provide the desired level of durability and heat resistance. On the other hand, high-end fabrics offer better heat resistance and durability but are more expensive. Additionally, the increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles poses a challenge to the sun visor market as these vehicles may not require traditional sun visors. The market also faces competition from aftermarket players offering lower-priced alternatives. To stay competitive, manufacturers must focus on innovation, cost reduction, and quality improvement.

Segment Overview

This automotive sun visor market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Conventional

1.2 LCD Vehicle Type 2.1 Passenger vehicle

2.2 Commercial vehicle

2.3 Electric vehicle Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Conventional- The Automotive Sun Visor market is a significant segment within the automotive industry. Manufacturers produce sun visors to enhance driver comfort and safety by reducing glare from the sun. These visors are available in various materials, designs, and sizes to cater to diverse customer preferences. Key players in this market include 3M, Gerber, and Mitsubishi Electric. They focus on innovation, quality, and cost-effectiveness to meet evolving consumer demands and competition.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Sun Visor Market encompasses a range of products designed to mitigate the effects of the Sun's glare and heat absorption in the Vehicle Cabin. These visors are essential for both the Driver and Co-driver's safety, particularly during long hours of driving in heavy traffic flow. Sun visors come in Fixed configurations and Expandable configurations, catering to various passenger car needs. The market offers conventional Sun Visors, as well as advanced LCD Sun Visors and Lightweight alternatives. Material combinations, such as padding and mirror frames, ensure ergonomic designs that integrate seamlessly with the Vehicle's Interior. Electric cables and screws facilitate the installation of these components, which may include Mirrors, Ceiling-mounted visors, and Multifunctional components like integrated Audio systems. Sales of Automotive Sun Visors continue to grow due to their importance in maintaining a comfortable Interior Temperature and enhancing Driver Safety. Innovations in technology lead to the development of Integrated ergonomic designs and Multifunctional components, making Sun Visors a must-have accessory in modern passenger cars.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Sun Visor market encompasses the production, supply, and installation of sun visors in various vehicle models. These visors are designed to reduce glare and improve driver comfort during daylight hours. The market is driven by increasing vehicle production and sales, as well as growing consumer demand for advanced sun visor technologies. Components of sun visors include fabric, plastic, and electronic elements, such as sensors and mirrors. Common materials used in their production include ABS, PC, and PVC. The market for automotive sun visors is expected to grow significantly due to the rising trend of electric and autonomous vehicles, which require advanced sun visor systems for optimal driver experience. Additionally, the integration of connectivity and entertainment features into sun visors is a key trend in the market.

