Automotive sun visor market size to grow by USD 291.93 million from 2022 to 2027: Improved safety features and comfort provided by sun visors to boost growth - Technavio

Apr 24, 2023, 15:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive sun visor market size is estimated to increase by USD 291.93 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.2%. The improved safety features and comfort provided by sun visors is driving market growth. A sun visor helps reduce glare and maintains the interior temperature of a vehicle. As a result, internal parts such as seatbelts, steering wheel, and gear shifter are protected from overheating. Direct sunlight and heat can cause damage to the electronic parts of vehicles, such as stereo and other touchscreen panels. These factors are expected to fuel the global market during the forecast period.
Automotive sun visor market – Customer landscape
Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global automotive sun visor market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global automotive sun visor market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycles
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Automotive sun visor market – Vendor analysis
Vendor landscape –
The global automotive sun visor market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive sun visors in the market are ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., American Stitchco Inc., Continental AG, Faucher Industries, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Gumotex Group, Hansen International Inc., Howa Co. Ltd., Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd., KB Foam Inc., Martur Fompak International, Piston Group, Rosco Inc., Seatz Manufacturing, Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd., Sunvisors India Pvt. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. and others.
The global automotive sun visor market is becoming more competitive due to evolving standards, significant changes in smart technologies, rising product awareness, and product launches. Vendors are focusing on launching new and innovative products, cost-effective production cycles, and technological developments. The competition among existing vendors is high due to business expansion, customer base, aftermarket services, and others. This competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period.
Vendor offerings -
- Continental AG - The company offers automotive sun visors such as Beneron.
- Faucher Industries - The company offers automotive sun visors such as ADJUSTABLE SUN VISOR and TRANSPARENT PLEXIGLASS.
- Gumotex Group - The company offers automotive sun visor variants for passenger cars and trucks.
- Hansen International Inc. - The company offers automotive sun visors such as PLEXIGLASS, POLYCARBONATE, and SEWN.
Automotive sun visor market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on component (conventional and LCD), vehicle type (passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The conventional segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as low manufacturing and installation costs. Conventional sun visors are popular among most passengers due to factors such as ease of installation and handling, negligible maintenance cost, and robust design. Moreover, the replacement of conventional sun visors is low when compared to LCD sun visors. The increasing demand for passenger vehicles, rising traffic congestion in urban areas, rise in purchasing power of customers, and growth in the sales of passenger and commercial vehicles will fuel the demand for conventional sun visors. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Geography overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive sun visor market.
- APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and the growth of the automotive industry will drive the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, consumers' preference for the premium segment vehicles will also boost the market in APAC. The advent of urbanization and globalization and the growth of disposable income have increased the number of car buyers. These factors will fuel the regional market's growth during the forecast period.
Automotive sun visor market – Market dynamics
Key trends - The use of eco-friendly materials for making automotive sun visors is a key trend in the market. The rising consumer awareness has led to a shift in the materials used for manufacturing automotive interiors. Manufacturers are investing in developing automotive interiors made from eco-friendly materials. As a result, key suppliers are providing renewably sourced materials. These materials contain renewable plant-based ingredients, which enable cost savings and provide high performance compared with traditional petroleum-based products. This trend will positively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Major challenges - The flaws in passenger car visor systems are challenging market growth. Sun visors have certain shortcomings. For instance, it is difficult to reduce the effect of direct sunlight, as sun visors cover only a small portion of the front windshield. Moreover, traditional sun visors do not provide flexibility to adjust the position with respect to the sun. This can cause discomfort to the driver and passengers. When the driver adjusts the seats to the rear position of the seat track, the sun visor obstructs the vision. In addition, most sun visors have metal rods attached to them, but in a sudden collision, the metal rod can injure the driver. These factors may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this automotive sun visor market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive sun visor market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the automotive sun visor market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the automotive sun visor market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive sun visor market vendors
|
Automotive Sun Visor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 291.93 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
2.2
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 43%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., American Stitchco Inc., Continental AG, Faucher Industries, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Gumotex Group, Hansen International Inc., Howa Co. Ltd., Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd., KB Foam Inc., Martur Fompak International, Piston Group, Rosco Inc., Seatz Manufacturing, Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd., Sunvisors India Pvt. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global automotive sun visor market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive sun visor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Component
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 6.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 LCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on LCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on LCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on LCD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on LCD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type
- 7.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 113: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co.
- Exhibit 115: ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Continental AG
- Exhibit 118: Continental AG - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Continental AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 120: Continental AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 121: Continental AG - Segment focus
- 12.5 Faucher Industries
- Exhibit 122: Faucher Industries - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Faucher Industries - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Faucher Industries - Key offerings
- 12.6 Grupo Antolin Irausa SA
- Exhibit 125: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Key news
- Exhibit 128: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 129: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Segment focus
- 12.7 Gumotex Group
- Exhibit 130: Gumotex Group - Overview
- Exhibit 131: Gumotex Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: Gumotex Group - Key offerings
- 12.8 Hansen International Inc.
- Exhibit 133: Hansen International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Hansen International Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Hansen International Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Howa Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 136: Howa Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Howa Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Howa Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 139: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.11 KB Foam Inc.
- Exhibit 143: KB Foam Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: KB Foam Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 145: KB Foam Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Martur Fompak International
- Exhibit 146: Martur Fompak International - Overview
- Exhibit 147: Martur Fompak International - Product / Service
- Exhibit 148: Martur Fompak International - Key offerings
- 12.13 Piston Group
- Exhibit 149: Piston Group - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Piston Group - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Piston Group - Key offerings
- 12.14 Rosco Inc.
- Exhibit 152: Rosco Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Rosco Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: Rosco Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Seatz Manufacturing
- Exhibit 155: Seatz Manufacturing - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Seatz Manufacturing - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Seatz Manufacturing - Key offerings
- 12.16 Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 158: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Toyota Boshoku Corp.
- Exhibit 161: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 163: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 164: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 170: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations
