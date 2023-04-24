Automotive sun visor market size to grow by USD 291.93 million from 2022 to 2027: Improved safety features and comfort provided by sun visors to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive sun visor market size is estimated to increase by USD 291.93 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.2%. The improved safety features and comfort provided by sun visors is driving market growth. A sun visor helps reduce glare and maintains the interior temperature of a vehicle. As a result, internal parts such as seatbelts, steering wheel, and gear shifter are protected from overheating. Direct sunlight and heat can cause damage to the electronic parts of vehicles, such as stereo and other touchscreen panels. These factors are expected to fuel the global market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Sun Visor Market 2023-2027

Automotive sun visor market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global automotive sun visor market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global automotive sun visor market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

To unlock the detailed information on the customer landscape - Request a sample now!

Automotive sun visor market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global automotive sun visor market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive sun visors in the market are ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., American Stitchco Inc., Continental AG, Faucher Industries, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Gumotex Group, Hansen International Inc., Howa Co. Ltd., Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd., KB Foam Inc., Martur Fompak International, Piston Group, Rosco Inc., Seatz Manufacturing, Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd., Sunvisors India Pvt. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. and others.

The global automotive sun visor market is becoming more competitive due to evolving standards, significant changes in smart technologies, rising product awareness, and product launches. Vendors are focusing on launching new and innovative products, cost-effective production cycles, and technological developments. The competition among existing vendors is high due to business expansion, customer base, aftermarket services, and others. This competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings -

Continental AG - The company offers automotive sun visors such as Beneron.

The company offers automotive sun visors such as Beneron. Faucher Industries - The company offers automotive sun visors such as ADJUSTABLE SUN VISOR and TRANSPARENT PLEXIGLASS.

The company offers automotive sun visors such as ADJUSTABLE SUN VISOR and TRANSPARENT PLEXIGLASS. Gumotex Group - The company offers automotive sun visor variants for passenger cars and trucks.

The company offers automotive sun visor variants for passenger cars and trucks. Hansen International Inc. - The company offers automotive sun visors such as PLEXIGLASS, POLYCARBONATE, and SEWN.

The company offers automotive sun visors such as PLEXIGLASS, POLYCARBONATE, and SEWN. For details on vendors and their offerings – Request a sample report

Automotive sun visor market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on component (conventional and LCD), vehicle type (passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The conventional segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as low manufacturing and installation costs. Conventional sun visors are popular among most passengers due to factors such as ease of installation and handling, negligible maintenance cost, and robust design. Moreover, the replacement of conventional sun visors is low when compared to LCD sun visors. The increasing demand for passenger vehicles, rising traffic congestion in urban areas, rise in purchasing power of customers, and growth in the sales of passenger and commercial vehicles will fuel the demand for conventional sun visors. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive sun visor market.

APAC is estimated to account for 43% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and the growth of the automotive industry will drive the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, consumers' preference for the premium segment vehicles will also boost the market in APAC. The advent of urbanization and globalization and the growth of disposable income have increased the number of car buyers. These factors will fuel the regional market's growth during the forecast period.

To get key insights on global, regional, and country-level market parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a sample report

Automotive sun visor market – Market dynamics



Key trends - The use of eco-friendly materials for making automotive sun visors is a key trend in the market. The rising consumer awareness has led to a shift in the materials used for manufacturing automotive interiors. Manufacturers are investing in developing automotive interiors made from eco-friendly materials. As a result, key suppliers are providing renewably sourced materials. These materials contain renewable plant-based ingredients, which enable cost savings and provide high performance compared with traditional petroleum-based products. This trend will positively impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The flaws in passenger car visor systems are challenging market growth. Sun visors have certain shortcomings. For instance, it is difficult to reduce the effect of direct sunlight, as sun visors cover only a small portion of the front windshield. Moreover, traditional sun visors do not provide flexibility to adjust the position with respect to the sun. This can cause discomfort to the driver and passengers. When the driver adjusts the seats to the rear position of the seat track, the sun visor obstructs the vision. In addition, most sun visors have metal rods attached to them, but in a sudden collision, the metal rod can injure the driver. These factors may hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive sun visor market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive sun visor market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive sun visor market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive sun visor market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive sun visor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports and Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive e-compressor market size is expected to increase by USD 7.45 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 25.65%.The increasing adoption of automotive electric HVAC compressors is notably driving the automotive e-compressor market growth, although factors such as declining automotive production may impede the market growth.

The automotive premium tires market size is expected to increase to USD 33.72 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.58%. The increasing penetration of TPMS in truck tires is notably driving the automotive premium tires market growth, although factors such as the price fluctuations of rubber may impede the market growth.

Automotive Sun Visor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 291.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co., American Stitchco Inc., Continental AG, Faucher Industries, Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Gumotex Group, Hansen International Inc., Howa Co. Ltd., Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd., KB Foam Inc., Martur Fompak International, Piston Group, Rosco Inc., Seatz Manufacturing, Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd., Sunvisors India Pvt. Ltd., and Toyota Boshoku Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive sun visor market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive sun visor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Component Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Component Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Component - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Component



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Component

6.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 LCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on LCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on LCD - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on LCD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on LCD - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Component ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Passenger vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Electric vehicle - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Electric vehicle - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co.

Exhibit 115: ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: ACME Specialty Manufacturing Co. - Key offerings

12.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 118: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.5 Faucher Industries

Exhibit 122: Faucher Industries - Overview



Exhibit 123: Faucher Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Faucher Industries - Key offerings

12.6 Grupo Antolin Irausa SA

Exhibit 125: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Overview



Exhibit 126: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Key news



Exhibit 128: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Grupo Antolin Irausa SA - Segment focus

12.7 Gumotex Group

Exhibit 130: Gumotex Group - Overview



Exhibit 131: Gumotex Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Gumotex Group - Key offerings

12.8 Hansen International Inc.

Exhibit 133: Hansen International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Hansen International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Hansen International Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Howa Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 136: Howa Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Howa Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Howa Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 KB Foam Inc.

Exhibit 143: KB Foam Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: KB Foam Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: KB Foam Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Martur Fompak International

Exhibit 146: Martur Fompak International - Overview



Exhibit 147: Martur Fompak International - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Martur Fompak International - Key offerings

12.13 Piston Group

Exhibit 149: Piston Group - Overview



Exhibit 150: Piston Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Piston Group - Key offerings

12.14 Rosco Inc.

Exhibit 152: Rosco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Rosco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Rosco Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Seatz Manufacturing

Exhibit 155: Seatz Manufacturing - Overview



Exhibit 156: Seatz Manufacturing - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Seatz Manufacturing - Key offerings

12.16 Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Shanghai Daimay Automotive Interior Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Exhibit 161: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Toyota Boshoku Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 168: Research methodology



Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 170: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio