Automotive Sunroof Market size is set to grow by USD 11.37 billion from 2024-2028, Growing popularity of SUVs boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive sunroof market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over11.29% during the forecast period. The automotive sunroof market is experiencing growth due to the adoption of lightweight polycarbonate materials. Toyota Motors' use of polycarbonate rear quarter windows in its 86 GRMN sports car has set a trend. Polycarbonate, a plastic with the chemical carbonate group, is 50% lighter than glass in sunroofs. This weight reduction is crucial for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) seeking to meet fuel economy regulations. Notable sunroof vendors, such as Webasto, are developing polycarbonate sunroofs and components, contributing to market expansion.

Global automotive sunroof market 2024-2028

Automotive Sunroof Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.29% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 11372.4 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries China, Germany, US, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled AGC Inc., AISIN CORP., Automotive Sunroof Customcraft Inc., BAIC Group, BOS GmbH and Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Inteva Products LLC, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mobitech Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, Wuhu Motiontec Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Ming Fang AutoMobile Parts Industry Co. Ltd., and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Automotive Sunroof Market is experiencing significant growth, with various manufacturers introducing new models. Sunroofs provide vehicle occupants with additional natural light and ventilation. Recent trends include electric sunroofs, which offer smooth and quiet operation. Sunroofs are also being integrated with other vehicle features, such as climate control and audio systems.

Additionally, sunroofs are being offered in different sizes and designs to cater to various customer preferences. The use of advanced materials, like glass with improved insulation properties, is also gaining popularity to enhance comfort and energy efficiency. Overall, the Automotive Sunroof Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

• The automotive sunroof market growth is hindered by the high costs of sunroofs, particularly panoramic sunroofs. These advanced sunroofs, which include smart glass technology, cost over USD 2,500.

• The electronic components in sunroofs, such as circuits, motors, and wires, add functionality and comfort but also increase costs. As a result, automotive OEMs primarily offer panoramic sunroofs in luxury vehicles and conventional sunroofs in mass-segment vehicles due to price sensitivity in emerging markets.

• The Automotive Sunroof Market faces several challenges. Consumers desire larger sunroofs and panoramic views, requiring advanced manufacturing techniques and materials for structural integrity. Costs for these innovations can be high, impacting profitability. Upgraze and customization trends add complexity, requiring efficient supply chains and logistics. Regulations, such as safety and environmental standards, necessitate continuous research and development.

• Additionally, the market is competitive, with various players offering similar products. Spending on R&D and marketing is essential to stay ahead. The market also experiences seasonal demand, requiring effective inventory management. Overall, the Automotive Sunroof Market requires strategic planning and adaptability to meet consumer demands and industry challenges.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Luxury passenger vehicles

1.2 Mid-size passenger vehicles

1.3 Entry-level passenger vehicles Material 2.1 Glass

2.2 Fabric Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Luxury passenger vehicles- The automotive sunroof market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing consumer preference for open-top vehicles. Car manufacturers are responding by integrating sunroofs into various models, expanding the market's reach. Sunroofs enhance the driving experience by allowing natural light and fresh air, making them a desirable feature for consumers. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of panoramic sunroofs and electric sunroofs, further increasing demand. Overall, the automotive sunroof market is poised for continued expansion.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Sunroof Market encompasses various types of sunroofs for passenger vehicles and SUVs, including Original Equipment (OE) Spoiler-type, Inbuilt Panoramic, Pop-up, and Ventilation sunroofs. Premium vehicles often feature advanced sunroof designs, such as Spoiler sunroofs and Panoramic sunroofs, which offer enhanced ventilation and vehicle interiors upgrades, contributing to an elevated driving experience.

Aftermarket sunroofs are also popular, with brands like Glaverbel and Magna Steyr offering solutions for hatchbacks and passenger vehicles. Sunroof materials have seen significant material advancements, leading to weight reduction and improved durability. Consumer spending on sunroofs continues to grow, driven by the desire for design upgrades and the pursuit of a more enjoyable driving experience.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Sunroof Market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of sunroofs in various vehicle models. These transparent roof panels allow natural light to enter the cabin and provide an open-air driving experience.

The market is driven by factors such as increasing consumer preference for comfort and luxury features, rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, and technological advancements in sunroof designs. Sunroofs come in different types, including fixed, sliding, and panoramic, catering to diverse customer needs. The market is expected to grow significantly due to these trends and the continuous evolution of the automotive industry.

