Automotive sunroof market size to grow by USD 9,143.38 million from 2022 to 2027: Driven by the growing popularity of SUVs- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive sunroof market size is estimated to increase by USD 9,143.38 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the automotive sunroof market was valued at USD 11,270.08 million. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line.

Key trends - The growing popularity of polycarbonate applications is a key trend in the market. Automotive OEMs are adopting innovative technologies to adhere to stringent regulations regarding fuel economy and efficiency. For instance, Toyota Motors has introduced polycarbonate rear quarter windows in its special edition 86 GRMN sports car. Polycarbonate is lighter than glass, which is increasing its adoption in panoramic sunroofs. Hence, prominent automotive sunroof vendors are developing polycarbonate sunroofs. Such developments will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive sunroof market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Automotive sunroof market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global automotive sunroof market is concentrated, with the presence of a small number of international and domestic vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive sunroof in the market are AGC Inc., Aisin Corp., Automotive Sunroof Customcraft Inc., BAIC Group, BOS GmbH and Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Inteva Products LLC, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mobitech Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, Wuhu Motiontec Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Ming Fang AutoMobile Parts Industry Co. Ltd., and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. and others.

The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption pattern, global and regional economic conditions, and various other demographic trends may affect vendors' performance. Vendors compete based on factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in product prices, which can negatively impact profit margins and the market's growth.

Vendor offerings -

BOS GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers automotive sunroofs that are mainly used for modern vehicles.

The company offers automotive sunroofs that are mainly used for modern vehicles. CIE Automotive SA - The company offers automotive sunroof that can be opened at the touch of a button to any desired position.

The company offers automotive sunroof that can be opened at the touch of a button to any desired position. Inteva Products LLC - The company offers automotive sunroof that is equipped with aerodynamic wind deflector with full power operation.

The company offers automotive sunroof that is equipped with aerodynamic wind deflector with full power operation. Magna International Inc. - The company offers automotive sunroof that is equipped with a low-weight composite mechanism.

Automotive sunroof market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (luxury passenger vehicles, mid-size passenger vehicles, and entry-level passenger vehicles) and material (glass and fabric).

The luxury passenger vehicles segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Luxury passenger vehicles use advanced automotive technologies, which enhance the comfort, safety, and ride quality of consumers. The target customer base of luxury passenger vehicles is not price sensitive, which provides OEMs with opportunity to experiment with new technologies. Such factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive sunroof market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive sunroof market.

APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China , India , South Korea , and Japan are the key countries in the region. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of sunroofs in passenger cars, especially in sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs. In addition, the shift in consumer focus from mileage to aesthetics and advanced features is leading to the adoption of sunroofs. These factors will fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Automotive sunroof market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing popularity of SUVs is driving the growth of the global automotive sunroof market. The volume sales of small and crossover SUVs are increasing due to their affordability and low cost of ownership. Some of the well-established automakers that offer SUVs in the C-segment and D-segment categories include Toyota Motor, Ford Motor Company, and Nissan Motor Company. Apart from standard fitment, panoramic sunroofs can also be installed in SUVs through OE replacement and aftermarket. Such factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The cost pressures are challenging the growth of the global automotive sunroof market growth. The adoption of automotive sunroofs depends on their price. However, automotive OEMs face cost pressures due to the highly competitive nature of the automotive industry. Moreover, consumers in emerging markets tend to be price sensitive. As a result, automotive OEMs in these markets offer panoramic sunroofs only in luxury passenger vehicles. These factors will inhibit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive sunroof market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive sunroof market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive sunroof market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive sunroof market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive sunroof market vendors

Automotive Sunroof Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 161 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,143.38 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.29 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AGC Inc., Aisin Corp., Automotive Sunroof Customcraft Inc., BAIC Group, BOS GmbH and Co. KG, CIE Automotive SA, Inteva Products LLC, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., Magna International Inc., Mitsuba Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Shanghai Mobitech Co. Ltd., Webasto SE, Wuhu Motiontec Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., Wuxi Ming Fang AutoMobile Parts Industry Co. Ltd., and Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

