Automotive Sunroof Market Worth $11.12 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Demand for convertible cars has been plummeting since the past few years owing to factors such as lesser agility and safety and higher costs as compared to hardtop vehicles. When it comes to hardtop vehicles, demand for sport utility vehicles (SUVs) has been rising tremendously owing to benefits they offer, such as improved stability and safety coupled with better utility. Furthermore, SUVs are increasingly being fitted with sunroofs. This shift in consumer preference is estimated to boost the demand for glass sunroof systems.

Development of glass materials that can safeguard against ultra-violet (UV) rays has allowed automakers to introduce wider glass sunroof systems. Given that glass sunroof systems are now occupying a larger section of roof's surface, they are allowing more light that is natural, thereby better illuminating the interiors of the automobiles and augmenting level of comfort for passengers. However, concerns regarding glass shattering in events of rollovers or accidents are poised to hinder the growth of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Automotive Sunroof Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Glass, Fabric), By Vehicle (Premium & Luxury, Mid-Segment), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-sunroof-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The glass sunroof segment dominated the market in 2016 owing to growing popularity of panoramic sunroofs. The segment is likely to command about 87.0% of the overall revenue by 2025.

While sunroof systems can enhance the aesthetic factor of automobiles, innovations such as solar sunroof systems can open opportunities to harness renewable energy and reduce carbon footprints of automobiles. Such innovations are projected to shape the future of the market

Sunroofs are being gradually offered in the mid-segment vehicles as an optional feature. The market for mid-segment vehicles is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the same period. Rising automobile production and increasing demand for premium and luxury vehicles are contributing to the growth of the region.

is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the same period. Rising automobile production and increasing demand for premium and luxury vehicles are contributing to the growth of the region. Webasto Group; Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V.; Inteva Products; Magna International Inc.; and AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd. are some of the leading market players in the automotive sunroof market.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Automotive Powertrain Market - The global automotive powertrain market is projected to exceed over USD 650 billion by 2022 owing to increasing vehicle production combined with growing awareness regarding environmental pollution.



- The global automotive powertrain market is projected to exceed over by 2022 owing to increasing vehicle production combined with growing awareness regarding environmental pollution. Ground Handling System Market - The ground handling system market size was estimated at USD 97.82 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 189.09 billion by 2022.



- The ground handling system market size was estimated at in 2014 and is expected to reach by 2022. Dashboard Camera Market - The global dashboard camera market was valued at over USD 950 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2022.



- The global dashboard camera market was valued at over in 2014 and is expected to reach by 2022. Automotive HVAC Market - The global automotive HVAC market size is anticipated to reach USD 22.12 billion by 2022.

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive sunroof market based on product types, vehicle types, and regions:

Automotive Sunroof Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Glass sunroof Fabric sunroof

Automotive Sunroof Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Mid-segment vehicles Premium & luxury-segment vehicles

Automotive Sunroof Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific China India Japan South America Brazil



Read Our Blog by Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/technology

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.