Automotive Surround View Systems Market to record USD 9.60 Bn growth -- Driven by advancements in technology leading to affordable camera-assisted safety technologies

However, the higher cost of these systems was hindering their adoption. Hence, some of the major automotive OEMs are focusing on the development of cost-effective and lightweight digital camera solutions and technologies that use low-voltage differential signaling (LVDS) rather than traditional copper wires. Thus, with the gradually decreasing development and production costs and the availability of the latest technologies, the market is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of high-resolution cameras will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Development of high-resolution cameras

Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of high-resolution cameras to help drivers safely monitor their vehicles. For instance, in November 2021, Continental introduced its next-generation innovative surround view camera technology. The new ProViu 360 2nd Generation Surround View System delivers a full digital capability that gives sharper and higher quality images in HD resolution. Such developments among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global automotive surround view systems market during the forecast period.

Automotive Surround View Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive surround view systems market by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The European region led the automotive surround view systems market in 2022, followed by North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. The presence of prominent automobile manufacturers such as Jaguar, Bentley, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo has made the region the largest market for automotive surround view systems. In addition, factors such as the growth in automobile sales, new product launches, the electrification of vehicles, and government initiatives for EVs are fostering the growth of the regional market.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers



Market Challenges



Market Trends



Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Automotive Surround View Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.74% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.36 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Ambarella Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, FURUKAWA Co. Ltd, Gazer Ltd., Intel Corp., Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd., Magna International Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Orlaco Products BV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Spillard Safety Systems Ltd., Stellantis NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Valeo SA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ambarella Inc.

Exhibit 89: Ambarella Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ambarella Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Ambarella Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 92: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 95: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Continental AG

Exhibit 97: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 100: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.6 FURUKAWA Co. Ltd

Exhibit 102: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 103: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 104: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: FURUKAWA Co. Ltd - Segment focus

10.7 Gazer Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Gazer Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Gazer Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Gazer Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 109: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Magna International Inc.

Exhibit 117: Magna International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Magna International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Magna International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Magna International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Magna International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 NXP Semiconductors NV

Exhibit 122: NXP Semiconductors NV - Overview



Exhibit 123: NXP Semiconductors NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key news



Exhibit 125: NXP Semiconductors NV - Key offerings

10.12 Stellantis NV

Exhibit 126: Stellantis NV - Overview



Exhibit 127: Stellantis NV - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Stellantis NV - Key news



Exhibit 129: Stellantis NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Stellantis NV - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

