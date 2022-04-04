Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market Size to Grow by USD 755.37 million | By Application (passenger car and commercial vehicle) and Geography, Forecast to 2026

The automotive suspension coil springs market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

BWI Group- The company offers products such as damper modules. Moreover, through the brake systems segment, the company offers brake system designs, brake corner module, drum brakes, among others.

Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.82% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 755.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 74% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alpha Springs Ltd., Asha Spring and Engineering Co., BWI Group, Coiling Technologies Inc., Continental AG, Dietz GmbH, Kilen Springs, Leggett and Platt Inc., Melling Performance Springs, Melrose Industries Plc, Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd., Muhr und Bender KG, MW Industries Inc., NHK Spring Co. Ltd., Sogefi Spa, Springcoil Ltd., Tenneco Inc., The Lesjofors Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Global Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market

Market Driver:

Increase in production of passenger and commercial vehicles:

As many as 96.85 million vehicle units were produced globally in 2021 of which passenger vehicles comprised 74.69 million units. Meanwhile, the production of commercial vehicles stood at 22.16 million units in 2021. Of these, more than 17 million units comprised light commercial vehicles. The production of medium and heavy trucks and buses/coaches totaled more than 4 million units in 2021. In terms of geography, APAC dominated automotive production, accounting for more than 59% of global passenger vehicle production followed by EMEA and the Americas. Globally, China dominated automotive production in 2021 in terms of volume, followed by the US. China is expected to dominate the market for the next couple of years. This increase in vehicle production in major automotive regions is directly driving the volume of the automotive suspension coil springs market.

Market Trend:

Developments in the automotive suspension springs market:

For years, market vendors have been in a dilemma over automakers' requirements. They have found it difficult to find the ideal balance between occupants' comfort and vehicle handling characteristics and load-carrying capacity. Vendors have been working on various ways of optimizing the spring rate. Moreover, concerted developments in coil spring designs have led to the creation of the E-shaped spring. Under this design, some portion of the coil spring can be profiled to be compressed easily under light loads, and at the same time can provide greater stiffness with an increase in load. This design will not only improve the performance of the suspension but also increase the longevity of the coil spring. In some designs, two e-springs can be combined to fine-tune the overall suspension system as well. Such developments are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Application:

Passenger car:

The automotive suspension coil springs market share growth by the passenger car segment will be significant during the forecast period. Vendors operating in the passenger vehicle suspension coil springs market have begun offering lightweight coil springs that consume lower installation space within the suspension system and are sturdier. The performance of suspension systems in passenger vehicles is improving with the growing use of efficient materials and advanced technology. Market vendors and automakers have been working in tandem to develop improved suspension system designs for deployment in passenger vehicles. Such initiations by vendors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Commercial vehicle

Our Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market Report Covers the Following Areas:

Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 74% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the automotive suspension coil springs market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Growing demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in China, Japan, and South Korea will facilitate the automotive suspension coil springs market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Automotive Suspension Coil Springs Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive suspension coil springs market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive suspension coil springs market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive suspension coil springs market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive suspension coil springs market vendors

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger Car - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Commercial Vehicle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026









7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026











7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026











7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026











7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026











7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026











7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026











7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026











7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BWI Group

10.4 Melrose Industries Plc

10.5 Mitsubishi Steel Mfg. Co. Ltd.

10.6 Muhr und Bender KG

10.7 NHK Spring Co. Ltd.

10.8 Sogefi Spa

10.9 Tenneco Inc.

10.10 The Lesjofors Group

10.11 thyssenkrupp AG

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

