Automotive Sustainability Leaders to Gather in Michigan for 2026 SP Innovation Summit

July 28–29 event in Novi, Michigan will convene automakers, suppliers and industry partners to advance environmental sustainability across the automotive value chain

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the automotive industry navigates evolving business conditions, regulatory expectations, environmental risks and supply chain pressures, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) will bring together leaders from across the automotive value chain for the 2026 SP Innovation Summit, taking place July 28–29, 2026, at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi, Michigan.

Presented by Magna, the annual Summit will feature two days of keynote presentations, main stage discussions, and technical sessions focused on practical strategies and collaborative approaches to advance environmental sustainability across the industry.

The Summit will open with keynote speaker Cassandra Garber, Chief Sustainability Officer, General Motors, who will help set the stage for a timely discussion of the business context, external pressures and leadership decisions shaping the future of sustainability across the automotive value chain.

"The SP Innovation Summit is designed to move beyond high-level discussion and focus on the practical approaches needed to drive sustainability progress across the automotive value chain," said Kellen Mahoney, Executive Director, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment. "This year's agenda reflects the complexity of the moment, including the need to manage changing expectations, strengthen resilience, improve data confidence and identify solutions that can scale across the industry."

In addition to main stage programming, the Summit will include focused breakout sessions and peer networking opportunities across four content tracks designed to support practical exchange among sustainability, procurement, operations, supply chain, and other industry leaders.

The full agenda and registration information are available at: https://bit.ly/SP-Summit26

About Suppliers Partnership for the Environment

Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) is an automotive industry leadership forum of global automakers and their suppliers working together toward a shared vision of an automotive industry with positive environmental impact. Learn more at www.supplierspartnership.org

Contact:

Suppliers Partnership for the Environment

[email protected]

202-530-0096

SOURCE Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP)