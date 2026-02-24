SP Releases Nature Playbook to Advance Nature-Based Solutions Across Automotive Operations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) today announced the release of the Nature Playbook, a new voluntary guidance document designed to help automotive manufacturers and suppliers identify opportunities to integrate nature-based solutions and biodiversity strategies into their operations.

The Nature Playbook provides practical, site-level information to support companies in identifying, evaluating, and implementing nature-positive actions. It outlines opportunities across four core pillars, offering scalable strategies that align environmental stewardship with operational efficiency and long-term resilience.

"Companies are increasingly recognizing that nature-related risks and dependencies are business issues, not only environmental ones," said Kellen Mahoney, Executive Director, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment. "The Nature Playbook is intended to provide companies with a practical roadmap to integrate biodiversity and nature-based solutions into their strategies in ways that strengthen resilience, reduce risk, and support operational performance."

Developed through SP's Nature-Based Solutions Work Group, the Playbook builds on a series of biodiversity and nature resources that have been published by SP. It reflects input gathered through interviews with OEMs and suppliers to better understand implementation challenges, funding constraints, governance gaps, and opportunities to link nature initiatives to broader business goals.

The project was co-led by GZA and Fresh Coast Climate Solutions, who worked closely with SP member companies to translate industry feedback into actionable options.

"Developing the Nature Playbook has been an incredible opportunity to collaborate, hear, and learn from what others in the automotive industry are doing to improve the environment. Whether your nature journey is just starting or is continuing, hopefully you will find inspiration and something new in the Playbook," said Jay Womack, Senior Landscape Architect, GZA.

"The Nature Playbook was designed to meet companies where they are, offering clear, feasible options to help manufacturers and suppliers decide how best to move from symbolic efforts toward a more integrated and strategic approach to nature. We hope it gives teams the clarity and confidence to take meaningful steps toward building a stronger, long-term nature strategy," said Matthew Paper, Water and Nature Lead, Fresh Coast Climate Solutions.

The Playbook includes a Nature-Based Selection Matrix to help companies evaluate strategies by difficulty, cost, and return on investment. Rather than prescribing uniform standards, the Playbook is designed to support continuous progression, enabling companies at different stages of maturity to identify opportunities to advance their nature journey.

The Nature Playbook is available for download at no cost at: https://www.supplierspartnership.org/nature-playbook/

