Ahmed Elganzouri Elected Chair of SP's Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) announced that Ahmed Elganzouri, Global Director, Sustainability and Energy at Magna, has been elected to serve as Chair of SP's Board of Directors.

Ahmed leads global initiatives to advance sustainability across Magna's operations and has been an active leader on SP's Board and strong supporter of the organization's work to advance environmental sustainability across the automotive value chain.

Ahmed Elganzouri, Global Director, Sustainability and Energy, Magna International

"I am honored to serve as Chair of SP's Board at an important time for the organization and the industry," said Ahmed Elganzouri. "SP provides a valuable platform for automakers and suppliers to work together to address sustainability goals, and I look forward to helping advance the organization's next five-year strategy and continued impact across the value chain."

SP also extends its sincere thanks to outgoing Chair Fred Gersdorff for his leadership and contributions during his service on the Board. SP appreciates Fred's vision and commitment to advancing sustainability across the automotive supply chain and wishes him all the best going forward.

The full slate of SP Board of Directors members includes:

Ahmed Elganzouri, Magna

Al Johnston, Stellantis

Cassie Mayrand-Burney, Ford Motor Company

Denise Carlson, DENSO

Helena Hutton, Cummins

Jozef Chrzanowski, Lear Corporation

Karen Tarver, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America

Kurt Wirgau, Envita Solutions

Monica Walker, General Motors

Tim Hilgeman, Toyota Motor North America

Vickie Lewis, VMX International

"SP's Board of Directors brings together sustainability leaders from across the automotive value chain with a shared commitment to collaboration and practical progress," said Kellen Mahoney, Executive Director, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment. "We look forward to working with Ahmed in his new role as Chair and with the full Board as SP finalizes its next five-year strategy and continues translating member priorities into practical industry impact."

About SP

The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) provides a forum for global automotive manufacturers and suppliers to work together toward a shared vision of a thriving automotive industry with positive environmental impact. Learn more at: www.supplierspartnership.org

Contact: Kellen Mahoney, [email protected]

SOURCE Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP)