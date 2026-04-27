Ahmed Elganzouri Elected Chair of SP's Board of Directors

News provided bySuppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP)
Apr 27, 2026, 08:00 ET
WASHINGTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) announced that Ahmed Elganzouri, Global Director, Sustainability and Energy at Magna, has been elected to serve as Chair of SP's Board of Directors.
Ahmed leads global initiatives to advance sustainability across Magna's operations and has been an active leader on SP's Board and strong supporter of the organization's work to advance environmental sustainability across the automotive value chain.
"I am honored to serve as Chair of SP's Board at an important time for the organization and the industry," said Ahmed Elganzouri. "SP provides a valuable platform for automakers and suppliers to work together to address sustainability goals, and I look forward to helping advance the organization's next five-year strategy and continued impact across the value chain."
SP also extends its sincere thanks to outgoing Chair Fred Gersdorff for his leadership and contributions during his service on the Board. SP appreciates Fred's vision and commitment to advancing sustainability across the automotive supply chain and wishes him all the best going forward.
The full slate of SP Board of Directors members includes:
- Ahmed Elganzouri, Magna
- Al Johnston, Stellantis
- Cassie Mayrand-Burney, Ford Motor Company
- Denise Carlson, DENSO
- Helena Hutton, Cummins
- Jozef Chrzanowski, Lear Corporation
- Karen Tarver, Honda Development & Manufacturing of America
- Kurt Wirgau, Envita Solutions
- Monica Walker, General Motors
- Tim Hilgeman, Toyota Motor North America
- Vickie Lewis, VMX International
"SP's Board of Directors brings together sustainability leaders from across the automotive value chain with a shared commitment to collaboration and practical progress," said Kellen Mahoney, Executive Director, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment. "We look forward to working with Ahmed in his new role as Chair and with the full Board as SP finalizes its next five-year strategy and continues translating member priorities into practical industry impact."
About SP
The Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) provides a forum for global automotive manufacturers and suppliers to work together toward a shared vision of a thriving automotive industry with positive environmental impact. Learn more at: www.supplierspartnership.org
Contact: Kellen Mahoney, [email protected]
SOURCE Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP)
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