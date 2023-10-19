Automotive Tappets Market to grow by USD 1.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AB SKF, COMP Cams, and Crower Cams and Equipment Co. Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive tappets market is estimated to grow by USD 1.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.95%. The automotive tappets market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive tappets market are AB SKF, COMP Cams, Crower Cams and Equipment Co. Inc., Cummins Inc.,  Decora Auto Forge Pvt. Ltd, Eaton Corp. Plc, Garima Global Pvt Ltd., Johnson Lifters L.L.C, Lunati LLC, NSK Ltd., Power Industries., Rane Holdings Ltd., RMW International, RSR Industries, SAC Engine Components Pvt. Ltd, Schaeffler AG, Shri Ram International, SM Motorenteile GmbH, Vishvam Automobiles, and Wuxi Xizhou Machinery Co., Ltd. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Company Offering:

  • COMP Cams - The company offers automotive tappets such as CSV 6 roller tappets, factory performance hydraulic flat tappet cam, and street master hydraulic flat tapper cam pontiac V8 275.
  • Crower Cams and Equipment Co. Inc. - The company offers automotive tappets such as mechanical flat tappet lifter VW, mechanical flat tappet lifter AMC 842, and mechanical flat tappet lifter Ford 332 428 V8.
  • Cummins Inc. - The company offers automotive tappets such as Cummins valve tappet 3931623, which is used primarily on Euro II Automotive 5.9 liter B engines.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors like the increasing disposable income, urbanization, and rising demand for passenger and commercial vehicles by the middle class significantly drive the growth of the regional market. Additionally, market players like Schaeffler Group and Rane Engine Valve Limited are active participants in the region. Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing automobile production
  • Key Trend - Lightweighting in the automotive industry
  • Major Challenges - Environmental concerns regarding tappet manufacturing processes

 Market Segmentation

  • By Type, the flat tappets segment is significant during the forecast period. Flat tappets have traditionally held a prominent place in the global market owing to their low cost and ease of use. They are used if costs are a major consideration mainly for older and classic cars, as well as certain low-cost versions. The relevant market is moving towards higher-end tappets, such as roller tappets. They offer better performance and longevity, especially in current and high-performance motor designs. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the flat tappets market during the forecast period.

Automotive Tappets Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.67

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

