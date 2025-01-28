Automotive Technologies Market to grow by USD 263.5 Billion (2025-2029), driven by rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, AI redefining market landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global automotive technologies market size is estimated to grow by USD 263.5 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of ADAS features in vehicles is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing developments in semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles. However, lack of standard protocols in automotive sector poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Airbiquity Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Visteon Corp., Wipro Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Technologies Market 2025-2029

Automotive Technologies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 263.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries China, US, South Korea, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Airbiquity Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Continental AG, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Microchip Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, SONA BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Visteon Corp., Wipro Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Driver

Autonomous vehicles, also referred to as self-driving cars, utilize advanced technologies such as computers, the internet, and smartphones to read and sense the environment, enabling minimal or no human intervention during operation. Rapid advancements in sensor-processing technologies, high-definition mapping, and adaptive algorithms, along with infrastructure-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communication, are fueling the expansion of production capacities for several companies. This integration of automation and connectivity is expected to decrease vehicle operating costs, enhance travel convenience and comfort, and encourage longer commutes.

Market Challenges

The automotive technologies market is experiencing significant growth with luxury vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and semi-autonomous vehicles leading the way. Technology providers are focusing on developing advanced head-up displays, vehicle intelligence systems, night vision, electronic systems, and more. Mobile phone features, such as voice commands and mobile apps, are becoming essential in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems. The automotive aftermarket is embracing remote diagnostics, 3D printing automotive, and advanced sensors for vehicle maintenance. Machine learning, robotics, computer vision, and deep learning are revolutionizing automotive software development. Autonomous driving, car sharing, and connected cars are the future, with 5G connectivity and augmented reality (AR) enhancing the driving experience. However, challenges remain, including cybersecurity threats, vehicle downtime, and accidents prevention. Telematics systems, sensor fusion, and foresight technology are crucial for driving safety. Vehicle owners demand reliable and efficient vehicles, and technology providers must focus on fault detection, failure prediction, anomaly identification, and early warnings to meet their needs. The future of the automotive technologies market lies in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and self-driving cars. Smart sensors, connected homes, cloud services, and EVs are also transforming the industry. The key to success is staying ahead of the curve and addressing the needs of vehicle owners while ensuring safety and reliability.

In the automotive industry, the absence of uniform production standards poses significant challenges. Numerous regulations impact both new and existing automotive technologies, affecting engineers and designers' creativity. These regulations prioritize driver and passenger safety, as well as reducing thefts and minimizing environmental impact. Each country or region sets its own regulations, requiring car manufacturers to adapt their production processes to distribute products globally. This results in financial losses due to the need to establish different assembly units to comply with varying protocols.

Segment Overview

This automotive technologies market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Passenger cars

1.2 Commercial vehicles Component 2.1 Hardware

2.2 Software

2.3 Services Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Passenger cars- The passenger cars segment is the largest in the automotive industry, with 61.6 million units manufactured worldwide in 2022, according to OICA data. Driven by emission, fuel efficiency, and safety regulations, as well as cost reduction pressures, technological advancements continue to shape this sector. APAC dominates global passenger car sales and production, with key countries like India, China, and Indonesia leading the way. This growth in passenger vehicle production and sales is fueling the demand for automotive technologies, contributing to market expansion during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The automotive technologies market is experiencing rapid growth as luxury vehicle manufacturers and technology providers integrate advanced features to enhance the driving experience. Autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles are leading the charge, utilizing machine learning, robotics, computer vision, and deep learning to navigate roads and respond to various conditions. Mobile phone features are also being integrated into vehicles through connected car technology, allowing for seamless communication and entertainment. The automotive aftermarket is adapting to these advancements, offering software development services to help vehicle owners customize and optimize their vehicles' technology. Automotive technology trends include foresight technology, sensor fusion, and cybersecurity measures to protect against increasing threats. Overall, the future of the automotive industry is one of innovation and integration, with artificial intelligence and machine learning playing a significant role.

Market Research Overview

