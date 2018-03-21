Automotive Telematics - Global Market Outlook (2017-2023)

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Automotive Telematics market is accounted for $19.06 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $141.47 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 33.2%. Increase in number of vehicles production coupled with Information and Technology is favoring the market across globe. High occurrence of road accidents & mishaps and in addition to this the greater developing economies are in demand for transportation with high safety measures, these all factors are boosting the market. Moreover, the adoption of the automotive telematics in fleet is providing more opportunities to the present scenario.







By Application the vehicle tracking segment, is projected to capture significant share during the forecast period. With the increase in manufacturing of automobiles there is increase in concerns on safety and comfort which supports the growth of this segment. Moreover the increase in sales of premium vehicles segment would further increase the demand for vehicles tracking as the customers expect a lot of safety features in the premium vehicle segment. This technology helps to track the vehicle's location across the world. North American market is projected to take over the market in the approaching years due to increase in demand for wireless communication within vehicle in emerging regions.



Some of the key players in this market include Agero, Inc., Airbiquity, Inc., AT&T, BMW, Continental AG, Ford Motors Co, Harman, MiX Telematics, Telefonica, TomTom, Trimble Navigation Limited, Verizon Telematics, Vodafone Group Plc, Visteon Corporation and Telogis.



Technologies Covered:

• Telematics Services

• Telematics System Architecture

• Other Technologies



Connectivity Types Covered:

• Embedded

• Tethered

• Integrated



Applications Covered:

• Vehicle Tracking

• Fleet management

• Satellite Navigation

• Vehicle Safety Commnication

• Other Applications



Systems Covered:

• Telematics Service Provider (TSP)

• Driving Assistance systems

• Global Positioning System (GPS)

• Diagnostic Systems

• Navigation Assistance Systems

• Telematics Control Unit

• Wireless Safety communications

• Vehicular Emergency Warning systems

• Automatic Driving systems

• Vehicle Tracking Systems



Vehicle Types Covered:

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles



End Users Covered:

• Vehicle manufacturers/dealers

• Transportation and Logistics

• Government agencies

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Insurance



Services Covered:

• Information & Navigation

• Safety & Security

• Remote Diagnostics

• Entertainment

• Roadside Assistance Services

• Traffic Assistance Services

• Automatic Crash Notification (ACN)

• Concierge Services

• Fleet Management Services



Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



