Automotive Telematics Market is projected to reach US$ 1,23,487.5 Mn by 2027| CAGR: 19.4%: Astute Analytica

NEW DELHI, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the study conducted by Astute Analytica, the Global Automotive Telematics Market is estimated to see a jump in revenue from US$ 42,620.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 1,23,487.5 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering a compounded annual growth rate of 18.5% during the forecast period. Automotive telematics is a technology that combines GPS systems, onboard vehicle diagnostics, wireless telematics devices, and black box technologies to record and transmit vehicle data, such as speed, location, maintenance requirements and servicing, and cross-reference this data with the vehicle's internal behavior. Telematics devices collect and transmit GPS and vehicle-specific data via General Packet Radio Service (GPRS), 4G and cellular networks, or satellite communication to a centralized server, where the data is categorized, interpreted, and optimized for consumer user interfaces.

The global automotive telematics market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of Next-Generation Telematics Protocol (NGTP), favorable government Initiatives and rising technology penetration. NGTP is a telematics protocol, designed with respect to the delivery of end-to-end telematics services. NGTP offers the feature of flexibility, which addresses the changing need of the customers to access new services, without making any technical adjustments inside the vehicle. Furthermore, rising incomes in APAC countries and technology penetration is enhancing the market growth. However, the connected systems have access to information, such as medical details, family details, addresses, and routes traversed, thereby leading to data privacy infringement.

Segmental Analysis

Hardware component has the highest share in the Global Automotive Telematics Market in 2021

The hardware component dominated the automotive telematics market in 2021, as there are affordable IoT hardware options available in the market. Moreover, as hardware make up bulk of investment in early phase, they have higher share and growth during first half of forecast period. The hardware segment is further segmented into self-contained telematics units and GPS devices. Among these two, the self-contained telematics unit has contributed majorly to the hardware segment in the automotive telematics market.

Vehicle tracking/ recovery (fleet management application leads the automotive telematics market in 2021

The vehicle tracking/recovery (fleet management) application segment is estimated to have the highest market share in 2021. Fleet management systems allow users to locate company vehicles on-demand, gather and store engine error codes and detect dangerous driver habits such as speeding, harsh braking, and idling. However, the on-road assistance segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Heavy vehicle segment has the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Telematics is helping companies/personnel by providing benefits like fuel consumption optimization, fleet efficiency enhancement, and remote monitoring of vehicle via GPS and video-based telematics. In terms of vehicle type, heavy vehicles segment is projected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing government mandate for deploying vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles and rising demand for smartphones supplements the adoption of telematics solutions and services.

OEMs are the highest shareholders in the Global Automotive Telematics Market

In terms of sales channel, OEMs holds the highest share in the Global Automotive Telematics Market in 2021. OEM provides integrated sensors and capabilities which can deliver a high degree of data related to vehicle operation. OEMs are being adopted across the globe, mostly in the U.S., Europe and Russia, for its features like automatic emergency calls and vehicle location identification. Also, increasing trend of providing OEM-embedded telematics solutions and due to their extensive foothold in manufacturing embedded modules and strong technological leadership are creating heavy opportunities in the OEM-based automotive telematics across the globe.

Asia Pacific dominates the Global Automotive Telematics Market

Asia Pacific is dominating the Global Automotive Telematics Market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. With regulations and policies related to the safety of vehicles and rising technology penetration in the APAC region, telematics market is expected to grow at a faster rate than any other region in the world. China held the major share in the Asia Pacific automotive telematics market in 2021.

Impact of COVI1D-19

Post COVID-19, it is expected that the vehicle telematics market will have a stronger acceptance by the fleet operators more than ever, as there will be need for operations optimization and fuel monitoring. With less resources at hand, fleet operators will no longer have the luxury to deploy resources to manage the fleet. To manage business in current time, automotive OEMs and other end users should look at a balance of short-term measures and long-term strategic decisions to succeed during post-COVID conditions. Telematics may provide a solution to both.

Competitive Dashboard

Bosch Group is a global supplier of technology and services. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology.

Continental AG is a German multinational automotive parts manufacturing company which specializes in brake systems, interior electronics, automotive safety, powertrain and chassis components, tachographs, tires, and other parts for the automotive and transportation industries.

LG Electronics Inc., founded in 1958, is a South Korea -based electronics manufacturer. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of computer equipment, home appliances, entertainment products, and electrical components.

-based electronics manufacturer. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of computer equipment, home appliances, entertainment products, and electrical components. HARMAN International designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and connected services.

Octo Telematics is a provider of telematics and data analytics solutions for the auto insurance industry. The Company operates its business across four segments, namely products, industries, company, and resources.

Airbiquity Information Technology and Services is global provider of telematics, connected vehicle services, automotive, fleet management, mobile application integration, hardware and software integration, SaaS, connected car, private cloud, M2M, and OTA.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Automotive Telematics Market

Following are the different segments of the Global Automotive Telematics Market:

By Component segment :

Hardware



Self-contained Telematics Units (TCU)





GPS Devices



Software Platform



Services



Consulting





Implementation





Maintenance





Telematics as a Service

By Application segment :

Automatic Crash Notification



Billing Services



Driver Behavior



Emergency Calling



Insurance Risk Assessment



Navigation



On-Road Assistance



Remote Diagnostics



Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management)



Others

By Vehicle Type segment :

Light Commercial Vehicles



Passenger Car



Electric Vehicles





ICE Vehicles



Heavy Vehicles



Two-Wheele



Others

By Connectivity segment :

Satellite



Cellular

By Channel segment :

Aftermarket



OEMs

By Region segment :

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Western Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Poland





Russia





Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



ASEAN





Singapore





Malaysia





Indonesia





Vietnam





Thailand





Myanmar





Rest of ASEAN





Rest of APAC



Middle East & Africa (MEA)



UAE





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of MEA



South America



Argentina





Brazil





Rest of South America

