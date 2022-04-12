Automotive Telematics Market size to grow by 65.76mn units| Growing Popularity of EVs to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Apr 12, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive telematics market is estimated a grow by 65.76 mn units from 2019 to 2024. In addition, the report projects that the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period.
Automotive Telematics Market: Driver and Challenge
The growing popularity of EVs is driving the growth of the automotive telematics market. Government bodies across the world are taking initiatives to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). These types of vehicles reduce air pollution significantly, as they do not emit harmful pollutants such as particulates, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and volatile organic compounds. Many international and regional players are focusing on the development of EVs, which is driving their adoption. In addition, governments provide various benefits and rewards. For example, in China, firms that are engaged in the manufacturing of EVs can claim subsidies from the government. International companies that have their EV manufacturing units in the country also have the right to claim subsidies and benefits provided by the government. These factors significantly increase the adoption of EVs. Other emerging economies such as India are also adopting the incentives route to gain traction in the EVs adoption and are targeting EVs adoption.
The high cost associated with telematics services will challenge the automotive telematics market during the forecast period. Initial costs when setting up telematics include license, setup, and installation fee, along with the payment for customization and integration with current systems. The license fee needs to be renewed periodically, which adds to the overall cost. In addition, integration or customization can be more expensive than the price of telematics devices and license fees. Hidden costs can also pose a challenge to the growth of the market. Companies also charge in situations involving vehicle replacement and end-contractual equipment termination. The high cost of automobile-embedded telematics makes it challenging for automotive manufacturers to keep their product prices low. As customers are looking for products that give them high value for money, it has become difficult for manufacturers to shift the pricing pressure onto their customers.
Automotive Telematics Market: Segmentation Analysis
By application, the market has been segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The commercial vehicles segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. With the incorporation of intelligent vehicle systems, this segment has been witnessing rapid technological advances. The growing demand for better fuel efficiency and safety is driving the adoption of telematics in the CVs segment.
By type, the market has been segmented into embedded, smartphone integration, and tethered. The embedded segment dominated the global automotive telematics market in 2019. The segment is expected to increase its share further by 2024, owing to the increase in offerings from automotive OEMs.
By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
|
Automotive Telematics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 16%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
65.76 mn units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.35
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
blank
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Agero Inc., Airbiquity Inc., Continental AG, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom International BV, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and and Visteon Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Embedded - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Smartphone integration - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tethered - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agero Inc.
- Airbiquity Inc.
- Continental AG
- LG Electronics, Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- TomTom International BV
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Visteon Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
