Automotive Testing Expo 2019: Wineman Technology Guides Automotive Companies to Better Products Through Test

NOVI, Mich., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wineman Technology, Inc., an international test systems provider, announced today that the company will feature the hydraulic testing and instrument control solutions that automotive companies need to lead the market at next week's Automotive Testing Expo. Wineman Technology engineering leadership will also take in-person meetings with companies looking to best navigate key challenges in automotive test.

"We've consistently seen that engineers in automotive companies are stretched thin as far as bandwidth and expected to keep up with the demands of legacy equipment, current systems, and new opportunities," said Matt Eurich, Wineman Technology President. "At Wineman, we're working to provide immediate, expert relief for test systems engineering departments around the country."

At Automotive Testing Expo 2019, the Wineman Technology team will be in booth #7020, featuring demos of key technology at the core of successful test systems, including:

A custom hydraulic test application with a hydraulic actuator controlled using VeriStand and INERTIA test system automation software

A desktop hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) application with connectivity to a Virginia Panel mass interconnect and an ITA connected to a speedometer controlled by a VeriStand TestStand application

Proven Expertise in Automotive Test

Wineman Technology, named National Instruments 2018 Alliance Partner of the Year (Americas) and winner of the NI Gold Alliance Partner Technical Resources Award has helped companies like Ford, A123 Systems, and Akebono Brake Corporation solve extensive test engineering challenges.

Meet with Wineman Technology at Automotive Testing Expo 2019

Attendees that have test engineering challenges can secure time to speak with Wineman Technology field applications specialists at Automotive Testing Expo on October 22-24 in Novi, Michigan:

About Wineman Technology

Wineman Technology, Inc. specializes in test systems and test cell applications with a focus on dynamometer and hydraulic test systems, hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation, and custom test machines. Unlike other companies where test plays a partial role, Wineman Technology's singular focus is the design and development of test equipment for advanced research and development, functional test labs, and manufacturing across a wide range of industries including aerospace, automotive, medical, and energy.

