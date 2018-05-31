Automotive Thermal Management Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Advancement in Mobility Solutions to Foster the Thermal Management Growth

The automotive thermal management market size, by value, was estimated to be USD 52.69 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 66.10 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.32% from 2018 to 2025.

The increase in demand for vehicle performance, increased production of vehicles, increasing stringency in emission regulation, and demand for comfort features has led to the growth of the automotive thermal management market.

The automotive thermal management market has been segmented on the basis of ICE vehicle application, technology, vehicle type, electric & hybrid vehicle application, electric & hybrid vehicle type, and region. Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest market for ICE vehicle during the forecast period owing to the largest vehicle production and sales. Also, in this region, there is a shift of preference toward passenger comfort and vehicle performance. On the basis of ICE vehicle type, the passenger car market is the largest in terms of value. China is the leading country in the production of passenger cars owing to increasing population and lack of public transport. The front air-conditioning (AC) application is estimated to be the largest owing to the growing demand for comfort and convenience. The adoption of front AC has also increased in commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses.

The study estimates reduced HVAC system loading technology as the fastest-growing market. The use of the HVAC system loading technology is expected to result in an increase in the fuel economy of a vehicle, less wear and tear of the engine, reduction in environmental pollution, and increased engine performance. Hence, in the future, the adoption of this technology can be seen in the vehicles.

On the other hand, the thermal management market for electric & hybrid vehicles is estimated to be the largest in the Asia Oceania region owing to the highest sales of these vehicle types in China. In the electric & hybrid vehicle segment, HEVs have the largest market share in terms of value. HEVs are premium vehicles in terms of their price range and features offered, and they have higher fuel economy compared with the ICE variant of the same model. Japan is the leading country in terms of sales of hybrid vehicles owing to the presence of leading hybrid vehicle manufacturers such as Nissan and Toyota.

Also, the country offers subsidies and tax breaks for advanced and low emitting vehicles sold. The battery thermal management application has the largest market in terms of value. It is a mandatory system for electric & hybrid vehicles. The thermal management system of the battery determines driving performance, fuel efficiency, and life span of vehicles. Hence, with the growing demand for electric & hybrid vehicles, the automotive thermal management market will grow.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Automotive Thermal Management Market

4.2 Automotive Thermal Management Market, By Region

4.3 Automotive Thermal Management Market (ICE), By Application

4.4 Automotive Thermal Management Market (ICE), By Vehicle Type

4.5 Automotive Thermal Management Market (ICE), By Technology

4.6 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Thermal Management Market, By Application

4.7 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Thermal Management Market, By Vehicle Type



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Stringency in Emission Regulation to Upsurge the Fuel Economy, Enhancing the Thermal Management Application

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Comfort Features and Need for Power Extension to Uplift the Thermal Management Market

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Thermal System Technology to Hinder the Market Growth

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancement in Mobility Solutions to Foster the Thermal Management Growth

5.2.3.2 Regulations for Driver's Comfort to Boost the Thermal Management Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Standardization is A Major Challenge for Manufacturers

5.2.4.2 Low Adoption of Thermal Systems in Developing Countries to Hinder the Market Growth



6 Thermal Management Market (ICE), By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Engine Cooling

6.3 Front Air Conditioning

6.4 Rear Air Conditioning

6.5 Transmission System

6.6 Heated/Ventilated Seats

6.7 Heated Steering

6.8 Waste Heat Recovery



7 Automotive Thermal Management Market (ICE), By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Active Transmission Warmup

7.3 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

7.4 Engine Thermal Mass Reduction

7.5 Reduced HVAC System Loading

7.6 Other Technologies



8 Automotive Thermal Management Market (ICE), By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Passenger Car

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

8.4 Truck

8.5 Bus



9 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Thermal Management Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Battery Thermal Management

9.3 Transmission System

9.4 Engine Cooling

9.5 Front Air Conditioning

9.6 Motor Thermal Management

9.7 Power Electronics

9.8 Rear Air Conditioning

9.9 Heated/Ventilated Seats

9.10 Heated Steering

9.11 Waste Heat Recovery



10 Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Thermal Management Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

10.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

10.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

10.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

10.6 Mild Hybrid (48 V) Vehicle



11 Automotive Thermal Management Market (ICE), By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Automotive Thermal Management Market: Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

12.3.1 New Product Development

12.3.2 Expansion

12.3.3 Supply Contracts

12.3.4 Acquisition

12.3.5 Partnership/Collaboration



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Denso

13.2 Gentherm

13.3 MAHLE

13.4 Valeo

13.5 Borgwarner

13.6 Dana

13.7 Calsonic Kansei

13.8 Eberspcher

13.9 Continental

13.10 Schaeffler

13.11 Additional Company Profiles

13.11.1 North America

13.11.1.1 Dupont

13.11.1.2 Captherm

13.11.2 EMEA

13.11.2.1 Voss

13.11.2.2 Bosch

13.11.2.3 Hella

13.11.2.4 Grayson Thermal Systems

13.11.3 Asia Oceania

13.11.3.1 Hanon Systems

13.11.3.2 LG Chem

13.11.3.3 Johnson Electric

13.11.3.4 Smiths

13.11.4 South America

13.11.4.1 Pecval



