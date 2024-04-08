Automotive Timing Belt Market size is set to grow by USD 3.66 bn from 2024-2028, increasing demand for high-performance vehicles boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive timing belt market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.66 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% during the forecast period. The global automotive timing belt market experiences growth due to the rising demand for high-performance vehicles. Specialized timing belts are essential for high-performance engines with advanced designs, capable of handling increased power output and extreme conditions. Racing events and high-mileage automobiles also contribute to market growth. Timing belts, also known as cambelts, are crucial components in ICE vehicles, including interference engines, and are available in the OE and aftermarket segments. Manufacturers prioritize noiseless operation, lighter designs, and profiting from sales through data mining and AI. Timing belts drive engine valves via the crankshaft and timing cover, made of rubber or nylon-reinforced cords, and are integral to water pumps, oil pumps, and balance shafts.

Automotive Timing Belt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.69 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled AISIN CORP., B and B Manufacturing Inc., Bando Chemical Industries Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., BRECOflex Co L.L.C., Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, DuraBelt Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., MAHLE GmbH, MEGADYNE S.P.A, Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd., Ningbo Fulong Synchronous Belt Co., Ltd, Optibelt GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, SKF, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tsubakimoto Chain Co., Hyundai Motor Co., and JK Fenner

Segment Overview

This automotive timing belt market report extensively covers market segmentation by Vehicle Type (Passenger vehicles, Commercial vehicles) End-user (OEMs, Aftermarket) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Vehicle Type

The Automotive Timing Belt Market is experiencing growth in the OEM segment due to the increased production of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, particularly in the passenger car segment. Interference engines, a common ICE type, rely on timing belts for proper engine function. BorgWarner Inc. introduced a low-friction timing chain as an alternative for some passenger car manufacturers. However, the emergence of cam-less engines, which don't require timing belts, poses a challenge. The aftermarket segment also contributes significantly to the market, with auto manufacturers supplying timing belts, cambelts, and related components. Data mining and artificial intelligence are used to predict replacement needs and optimize inventory. Counterfeiting is a concern in the market, affecting both OE and aftermarket segments. The vehicle parc houses various timing belt and chain systems, including belt-in-oil timing systems, which require regular maintenance. These systems consist of toothed belts, crankshafts, engine valves, cylinders, intake, and exhaust strokes. Timing belts and chains ensure synchronization between the camshaft and crankshaft, enabling efficient engine operation. They are made of rubber, nylon-reinforced cords, and are used in water pumps, oil pumps, and balance shafts. The market emphasizes noiseless operation, lighter components, and profitable vehicles. Key players include auto manufacturers and suppliers of timing belts, cambelts, and related components. Innovations include the use of advanced materials and technologies, such as the Belt-in-oil timing system. The market is expected to continue growing during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The Automotive Timing Belt Market in APAC is experiencing robust growth, driven by the surging sales volume of automobiles in key economies like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. These economies dominate APAC due to their significant demand for both passenger and commercial vehicles, resulting from improving socio-economic conditions and purchasing power parity. Timing belts, also known as cambelts, are essential components in internal combustion engines, connecting the crankshaft to the camshaft and synchronizing the rotation of the engine valves with the pistons in the combustion chamber. They consist of rubber and nylon-reinforced cords, and are housed in the timing cover. The market caters to both the OEM and replacement segments. Timing belts are used in various types of automobiles, including high-performance vehicles such as sports utility vehicles (SUVs), monster trucks, dirt bikes, sprint cars, solar cars, and touring cars. Interference engines, commonly used in racing events, also require timing belts. High-mileage automobiles and ICE vehicles type utilize timing belts instead of timing chains for their durability and efficiency. The OE market and aftermarket segment are major consumers of automotive timing belts, with auto manufacturers being key players. However, the market faces challenges such as counterfeiting and the growing size of the vehicle parc.

The automotive timing belt market is witnessing integration of smart technologies, including sensors, data analytics, and predictive maintenance systems. These innovations enable real-time monitoring of belt conditions and performance, benefiting manufacturers and users with proactive maintenance and early problem warnings. Key components include crankshaft, engine valves, timing cover, water pump, oil pump, and balance shaft. Applications span from high-performance vehicles to solar cars, with markets segmented into OEM and replacement sectors. Counterfeiting is a concern in the vehicle parc. Smart timing belts contrast with timing chains and cambelts in ICE vehicles.

The automotive timing belt market faces increased labor costs, leading manufacturers to consider price hikes to maintain profitability. OEMs have shifted warranty liabilities to tier-1 suppliers, prompting cost optimization through outsourcing to low-cost countries. Key components include crankshaft, camshaft, pistons, valves, and timing belts for various vehicle types, from high-performance to solar cars. Cost optimization strategies include data mining and AI to improve production efficiency and reduce material costs.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Timing Belt Market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of timing belts, also known as cambelts, in internal combustion engines. These belts synchronize the crankshaft and camshaft, ensuring proper engine valve timing during the intake and exhaust strokes. Timing belts are essential components in the functioning of a vehicle's engine, as they control the opening and closing of the engine valves, allowing the combustion process to occur in the cylinder's combustion chamber. Timing belts are typically made of rubber reinforced with nylon-reinforced cords. They also drive auxiliary components such as the water pump and oil pump. Balance shafts in modern engines may also be driven by the timing belt. The timing cover houses the timing belt and provides access for its replacement. The market for automotive timing belts is significant due to the high number of vehicles in operation worldwide that utilize this technology. Timing belts are an alternative to timing chains, and both components have their unique advantages and applications in various engine designs. The automotive timing belt market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for reliable and efficient engines in the automotive industry.

Market Research Overview

The Autonomous Vehicle Market is experiencing significant growth, with a notable segment being the Automotive Timing Belt Market. This market is driven by the increasing demand for improved engine performance and longevity in vehicles. Crankshafts and camshafts require precise synchronization, which is achieved through the use of timing belts. Engines with timing belts offer advantages such as quieter operation and reduced engine vibration compared to those with timing chains. Valves in engines are opened and closed by camsharts, and timing belts ensure that this occurs at the correct time. The replacement of timing belts is a routine maintenance task, and the market for these belts is expected to grow as the automotive industry continues to evolve. The use of advanced materials in the production of timing belts, such as polyurethane and aramid fibers, is also contributing to the market's growth. The market for timing belts is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years, with a focus on improving engine performance and reducing maintenance costs.

