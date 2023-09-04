Automotive Tire Market worth $21.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Tire Market is estimated to grow from USD 19.6 billion in 2023 to USD 21.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand for mid- & full-size SUVs and luxury cars will drive the automotive tires market. Also, the replacement market is primarily driven by the rising average life of vehicles and average annual miles traveled by light-duty vehicles. In the commercial vehicle sector, tire retreading significantly reduces operational costs by retreading tires, as tire expenses can be a considerable portion of their operational budget; tire retreading is a common practice for commercial and heavy-duty vehicles with high tire replacement costs. The retreading of the tire is mainly conducted on heavy-duty commercial vehicles (HCVs), such as trucks and buses, where the tire's retreading extends the tire's life by 50%. According to the Rubber Manufacturers Association (RMA), an HCV tire can be retreaded up to three times depending on the condition of the casing and the type of retreading process used. Considering the same, retreading tires can act as an opportunity for tire manufacturers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=40166492

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Tire Market".

402 – Tables

56 – Figures

339 - Pages

Automotive Tire Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 21.6 billion by 2028 Growth Rate 2.0% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Automotive Tire Aftermarket, By Section Width and Vehicle Type, Automotive Tire Aftermarket, By Aspect Ratio And Vehicle Type, Automotive Tire Aftermarket, By Rim Size And Vehicle Type, Automotive Tire Retreading Market, By Vehicle Type, Automotive Tire Oe Market, By Vehicle Type And Rim Size, Automotive Tire Aftermarket Market, By Season Type, Automotive Tire Aftermarket, By Vehicle Type, and Automotive Tire OE Market, By Type. Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increase in eco-friendly tires due to stringent regulation and increase in bio-oils for the manufacturing process Key Market Drivers Increase in the vehicle's average life and annual miles driven by light-duty vehicles.

The passenger cars segment is dominating the automotive tire replacement market.

Passenger cars have a much higher ownership rate compared to other types of vehicles like commercial trucks and buses, due to which the segment is expected to lead the automotive tires market. According to des Constructeurs Automobiles (OICA), passenger car production in 2022 was around 61.5 million units. Also, the production of passenger cars accounted for ~70% of the entire vehicle production for the same year. Passenger cars come with various models, sizes, and styles, each with specific tire requirements to match their performance characteristics, hence a broad range of tire options in the market. Due to an increase in the average life of passenger cars due to technical advancements, the life of the passenger car park has also increased over a period of time. However, the higher average replacement life of tires brought on by technological advancements and the fluctuating cost of raw materials may limit the demand for tires in the aftermarket. According to Marklines and MarketsandMarkets analysis, there has been a shift in consumer preference from sedan vehicles to SUVs, where the market share for SUVs in passengers was ~49% in 2020 which grew to 53% in 2022 globally. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Increasing sales of SUVs will propel the demand for larger tire sizes (i.e., >15") in coming years in OE and aftermarket.

Light commercial vehicles to witness significant growth in the tire retreading market.

Retreading of tires is mainly observed on heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs) globally. However, the retreaded tire offers benefits such as reduced waste, conserving resources, less energy usage (up to 70%) compared to manufacturing of new tire, etc. For instance, an average of 26 liters of petrochemical oil is consumed for manufacturing a single LCV tire which is just ~9 liters (almost 34%) of the new manufacturing process. This compensates for the rising raw material and labor costs, promoting the demand for these tires in the LCVs. According to the Retread Tire Association, the retreading of LCV tires costs ~USD 450–500 for four tires of large-size SUVs, and a new pair of tires for the same vehicle will cost ~USD 1,000, almost double the price. This is the key reason explaining the gradual growth in the demand for LCV tires retreading. Thus, many key players are majorly focused on retreading business for LCVs. For instance, JK Tires, on June 2019, opened its new retreading center in Pokhra (Nepal) for TBB, LCV, and PCR tires.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing OE and replacement market for automotive tires.

Asia-Pacific is considered the largest hub for manufacturing and sales of vehicles. According to Marklines and MarketsandMarkets analysis, this region contributes ~64% to global vehicle production and ~30% to global vehicle sales in 2022. Also, according to UN Comtrade, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest exporter of automotive tires globally, where China exports ~21% of automotive tires globally, followed by South Korea (~9%) and Japan (~6%). Secondly, the Asia-Pacific region contributed to ~39% of global vehicle parc in 2022, which makes it a more promising region for tire aftermarket. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region have less stringent emission standards than other parts of the world, which has added older and polluting vehicles to remain on the road for a longer time. For instance, India announced a scrappage policy by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in February 2021 for phasing out vehicles that are 15 years old for HCVs and 20 years old for passenger cars with the incentive of 4% of the vehicle's ex-showroom price. Hence, due to such policies, the average life of the vehicle has increased more than the standard set life, which has increased the average replacement rate of the automotive tire. Hence these factors will drive the automotive tire market for OE and aftermarket in the Asia Pacific region.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=40166492

Key Market Players:

Prominent automotive tires companies include Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (US), Michelin (France), and Pirelli & C. S.p.A (Italy) is the leading automotive tire manufacturer in the global market.

Recent Developments:

In June, Continental AG launched their new tire named UltraContact NXT, which comprises 65% renewable material made from agriculture waste and has ISCC PLUS mass balance certified materials. These are available in 19" sizes. These tires are made for both electric and combustion engines. For instance, Kia ( South Korea ) Niro, Volkswagen (Germany) ID.3, Mercedes-Benz (Germany) EQA, Tesla (US) Model 3, Audi (Germany) Q4 E-TRON, Skoda ( Czech Republic ) Octavia, Volkswagen (Germany) Golf 8, Audi (Germany) A3.

) Niro, Volkswagen (Germany) ID.3, Mercedes-Benz (Germany) EQA, Tesla (US) Model 3, Q4 E-TRON, Skoda ( ) Octavia, Volkswagen (Germany) Golf 8, A3. In May 2023 , Bridgestone Corporation launched the R192E, an electric bus tire designed explicitly for electric-powered buses. Electric buses have unique performance requirements due to their heavier battery packs and increased torque. The R192E tire is engineered to address these specific needs and provide enhanced durability, traction, and energy efficiency for electric buses.

, Bridgestone Corporation launched the R192E, an electric bus tire designed explicitly for electric-powered buses. Electric buses have unique performance requirements due to their heavier battery packs and increased torque. The R192E tire is engineered to address these specific needs and provide enhanced durability, traction, and energy efficiency for electric buses. In May 2023 , Bridgestone Corporation's new Potenza Race tire is offered in 13 sizes between 17 and 20 inches and was developed and made in Europe . These tires are primarily used in sports cars and supercars for the roads and racing tracks for some OEMs such as Maserati ( Italy ), Ferrari ( Italy ), Porsche (Germany) , McLaren (UK), Lamborghini ( Italy ), BMW (Germany), Audi (Germany) RS, Mercedes (Germany) , and others, are supported by Potenza Race.

, Bridgestone Corporation's new Potenza Race tire is offered in 13 sizes between 17 and 20 inches and was developed and made in . These tires are primarily used in sports cars and supercars for the roads and racing tracks for some OEMs such as Maserati ( ), Ferrari ( ), , McLaren (UK), Lamborghini ( ), BMW (Germany), Audi (Germany) RS, , and others, are supported by Potenza Race. In March 2023 , Continental AG showcased its digital tire management system, Conti Connect 2.0. The system enables fleet managers to monitor tire condition continuously, saving fuel and reducing CO2 emissions. This monitoring feature helps prevent early tire replacements and unscheduled downtime, improving fleets' operational efficiency.

, Continental AG showcased its digital tire management system, Conti Connect 2.0. The system enables fleet managers to monitor tire condition continuously, saving fuel and reducing CO2 emissions. This monitoring feature helps prevent early tire replacements and unscheduled downtime, improving fleets' operational efficiency. In March 2023 , Michelin showcased a tire designed for SUVs and crossovers. It is all-season specially designed to handle various conditions, including snow and ice. It features a new tread compound that provides a better grip in wet and snowy conditions. It also features a new tread pattern designed to reduce road noise.





Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=40166492

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Automotive Interior Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Connected Tires Market - Global Forecast to 2028

Advanced Tires Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Automatic Tire Inflation System Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/automotive-tire-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/automotive-tire.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets