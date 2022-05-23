Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market Size to Grow by USD 745.75 million | Environmental Benefits Associated with the Adoption of Retreaded Tires to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The environmental benefits associated with the adoption of retreaded tires are driving the global automotive tire retreading services market growth. Retreaded tires help in controlling environmental pollution significantly by increasing the actual productive life of tires. These tires also conserve less energy compared to the energy used for manufacturing new tires. Such factors will support the market growth in the coming years.

Market Challenges: The cost pressure is challenging the global automotive tire retreading services market growth. The surge of imported new low-cost tires has put pressure on tire retreading service providers to maintain an edge on price. In addition, prominent tire manufacturers are engaged in tread supply by adding retreaded offerings to their portfolio. The cost pressure is further aggravated by factors such as higher wages and raw material prices, which are impeding the efficient operations of tire retreading service providers. This will lead to market consolidation, which may limit the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By technology, the pre-cure segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. In the pre-cure process, a used tire goes through the primary initial inspection and buffing process before entering the pre-cure retreading process. This process needs fewer investments in addition to reduced follow-up costs, which will drive the segment growth in the coming years.

APAC will be the leading region with 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. India, China, and Thailand are the key countries for the automotive tire retreading services market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Aik Koon Tyre and Battery Co. Pte Ltd.

Aik Koon Tyre

Best-One Tire and Service



Bridgestone Corp.



Continental AG



Eastern Treads Ltd



JK Tyre and Industries Ltd.



Kal Tire Mining Tire Group



KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG

KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH

MARANGONI Group



McCarthy Tire Service



Michelin Group



MRF Ltd.



Nokian Tyres Plc



Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp



Pomps Tire Service Inc



Purcell Tire Wholesale Center



Southern Tire Mart



The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.



Tyresoles



Zenises ltd

Automotive Tire Retreading Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.69% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 745.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.33 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, India, China, Thailand, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aik Koon Tyre and Battery Co. Pte Ltd., Best-One Tire and Service, Bridgestone Corp., Continental AG, Eastern Treads Ltd, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd., Kal Tire Mining Tire Group, KRAIBURG AUSTRIA GmbH and CO. KG, MARANGONI Group, McCarthy Tire Service, Michelin Group, MRF Ltd., Nokian Tyres Plc, Pilipinas Kai Rubber Corp, Pomps Tire Service Inc, Purcell Tire Wholesale Center, Southern Tire Mart, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tyresoles, and Zenises ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Technology

5.3 Pre-cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mold cure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aik Koon Tyre and Battery Co. Pte Ltd.

10.4 Best-One Tire and Service

10.5 Bridgestone Corp.

10.6 Continental AG

10.7 Kal Tire Mining Tire Group

10.8 McCarthy Tire Service

10.9 Pomps Tire Service Inc

10.10 Southern Tire Mart

10.11 The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.

10.12 Zenises ltd

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

