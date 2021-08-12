Automotive Tires E-retailing Market 2020-2024: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., and Asbury Automotive Group Inc. will emerge as Dominant Players |Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 7.59 billion is expected in the automotive tires e-retailing market during 2020-2024. The report analyses the market's competitive landscape and classifies the market players based on their market positions in dominant and strong categories. Some of the dominant market players include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), Amazon.com Inc. (US), Asbury Automotive Group Inc. (US), eBay Inc. (US), JD.com Inc. (China), MICHELIN (France), MRF Ltd. (India), Rakuten Inc. (Japan), THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO. (US), and Walmart Inc (US).
Rising sales of passenger vehicles globally, growing consumer inclination toward online tire purchases, and rising convenience of presenting a wider portfolio of automotive products will offer immense growth opportunities. The increasing adoption of RTB, cross-device marketing, and advanced targeting options via digital media are several trends anticipated to boost the market's growth during the forecast period. However, increasing emphasis on public transportation and difficulty in retention of loyal customers online are few factors anticipated to hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.
Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Third-party Suppliers
- OEM Suppliers
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The report also covers the following areas:
- Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market size
- Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market trends
- Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market industry analysis
The automotive tires e-retailing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments., Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors at dominant and strong positions operating in the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive tires e-retailing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive tires e-retailing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive tires e-retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive tires e-retailing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive tires e-retailing market vendors
Buy the automotive tires e-retailing market forecast report for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.
North America contributed 33% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 31% of the global automotive tires e-retailing market in 2024.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
