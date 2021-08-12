Automotive Tires E-retailing Market 2020-2024: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., and Asbury Automotive Group Inc. will emerge as Dominant Players |Technavio

Rising sales of passenger vehicles globally, growing consumer inclination toward online tire purchases, and rising convenience of presenting a wider portfolio of automotive products will offer immense growth opportunities. The increasing adoption of RTB, cross-device marketing, and advanced targeting options via digital media are several trends anticipated to boost the market's growth during the forecast period. However, increasing emphasis on public transportation and difficulty in retention of loyal customers online are few factors anticipated to hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Third-party Suppliers



OEM Suppliers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market size

Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market trends

Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market industry analysis

The automotive tires e-retailing market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position and leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments., Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors at dominant and strong positions operating in the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the automotive tires e-retailing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive tires e-retailing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive tires e-retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive tires e-retailing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive tires e-retailing market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Automotive components and accessories market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution and logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

The segments that will Exhibit a growth rate faster than that of the overall market have been termed as fast-growing segments and those that will lag behind the overall market have been termed as slow-growing segments. In a zero-growth environment, the segments with the least reduction in market size will be classified as fast-growing segments.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Distribution channel - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 17: Comparison by distribution channel

5.3 Third-party suppliers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Third-party suppliers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Third-party suppliers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 20: Third-party suppliers - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.4 OEM suppliers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: OEM suppliers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: OEM suppliers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 23: OEM suppliers - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by distribution channel

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by distribution channel

6. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

Customer landscape analysis

7. Geographic Landscape

North America contributed 33% to the overall market in 2019 and would decrease its contribution to 31% of the global automotive tires e-retailing market in 2024.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 39: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) exclusive of COVID-19 Impact

Exhibit 42: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 43: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Volume drivers – Demand led growth

8.1.1 Rise in sales of passenger vehicles globally

8.1.2 Consumer inclination toward online tire purchases

8.1.3 Convenience of presenting wider portfolio of automotive products

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 High demand for tire retreading in commercial vehicle segment

8.2.2 Difficulty in retention of loyal customers online

8.2.3 Increasing emphasis on public transportation

8.3.1 Increasing adoption of RTB

8.3.2 Cross-device marketing

8.3.3 Advanced targeting options via digital media

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Competitive scenario

9.4 Landscape disruption

Technavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 Asbury Automotive Group Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 eBay Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 JD.com Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 MICHELIN

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 MRF Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Rakuten Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 Walmart Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and Caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

