Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market size to grow by USD 10,797.53 million from 2022 to 2027, The rise in sales of passenger vehicles globally to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive tires e-retailing market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,797.53 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 15.3%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in sales of passenger vehicles globally, consumer inclination toward online tire purchases, and the convenience of presenting a wider portfolio of automotive products. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, DENSO Corp., eBay Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, JD.com Inc., LKQ Corp., PARTS iD Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RockAuto LLC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and Walmart Inc.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market -Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in sales of passenger vehicles globally notably drives the automotive tires e-retailing market growth.

Vehicles sold in America have better construction with sturdier construction and more durable engines.

Vehicles currently produced in the market have a longer service life with the average age of vehicles in the US increasing year by year.

This encourages consumers to keep their vehicles longer, increasing the average vehicle age, and thus, the demand for auto spare parts such as tires is increasing all over the world.

As cars are used for a long time, they require regular maintenance in order to function properly, which increases demand for tires to replace old and worn tires through offline or online channels.

Hence, such factors boost the market growth of automotive tires e-retailing during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing adoption of RTB is identified as the major trend in the global automotive tires e-retailing market.

E-commerce is a market that is expected to make extensive use of RTB to target customers during the forecast period.

A similar concept could be adopted for the online trading of car tires and since more vendors enter the market, RTB implementations may become a differentiator between vendors.

Real-time bidding (RTB) is an online bidding process that enables marketers, advertising agencies, and media buying agencies to trade display ad inventory in real-time.

Hence, increasing adoption of RTB is a trend that is likely to drive the growth of the focused market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Difficulty in retention of loyal customers online is a challenge that may impede the growth of the automotive tires e-retailing market growth.

Purchasing tires significantly increases the customer's overall shopping cart value.

Due to the undifferentiated product, there is a risk of intense price competition in the market, as well as the multiple options available to customers present a significant challenge for online tire suppliers. Online retail gives customers complete control over their purchasing decisions and thus, online tire suppliers will find it difficult to attract customers.

Moreover, creating a customer-facing website is expensive and requires a lot of research to understand customer behavior.

Therefore, the difficulty in keeping loyal customers online will pose a challenge to the growth of the global e-retail automotive tire market during the forecast period.

Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market - Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Type (Radial tire and Base tire), Application (Passenger cars, Light commercial vehicles, and Heavy commercial vehicles), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the radial tire segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Long-established tire manufacturers such as Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Continental offer a wide range of radial tires through their respective e-commerce platforms. The vehicles include passenger cars, light trucks, and commercial vehicles. For instance, Michelin offers a range of radial tires on their website, including the Michelin Defender, which is designed for durability and performance all year round. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive tires E-Retailing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive tires E-Retailing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive tires E-Retailing market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive tires E-Retailing market vendors

Automotive Tires E-Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,797.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.55 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 1A Auto Inc., Advance Auto Parts Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., AutoZone Inc., CarParts.com Inc., Cummins Inc., Delticom AG, DENSO Corp., eBay Inc., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Icahn Automotive Group LLC, JD.com Inc., LKQ Corp., PARTS iD Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, RockAuto LLC, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and Walmart Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

