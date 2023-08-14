Automotive torque actuator motors market to grow by USD 3,372.46 million from 2022 to 2027; Increased popularity and adoption of EVs to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive torque actuator motors market is expected to grow by USD 3,372.46 million during 2022-2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period. Autonomous Driving and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) gaining traction is an emerging automotive torque actuator motors market. Torque actuator motors are essential components for the advancement of autonomous driving technologies and ADAS. Furthermore, the growing integration of autonomous and ADAS features in vehicles is driving the demand for torque actuator motors. Such motors are crucial for controlling steering and braking in autonomous driving systems, allowing precise management of vehicle movements. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the automotive torque actuator motors market. View a Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market 2023-2027

Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive torque actuator motors market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market is segmented as below:

Application

ETC



Turbocharger



EGR

Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicle



Commercial vehicles

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The ETC segment will be significant during the forecast period. It is a system used in modern vehicles to regulate the throttle opening and control the torque output of the engine. It is a system used in modern vehicles to regulate the throttle opening and control the torque output of the engine. Furthermore, torque actuators play a crucial role in the functioning of various automotive systems, such as the powertrain, braking system, steering system, and active suspension system. Also, their use in ETC systems provides numerous benefits, including improved drivability, enhanced fuel efficiency, and the ability to integrate with advanced vehicle systems. Hence, such factors drive the ETC segment of the automotive torque actuator motors market during the forecast period.

Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increased popularity and adoption of EVs drive the growth of the automotive torque actuator motors market. EVs rely on electric motors for propulsion.

drive the growth of the automotive torque actuator motors market. EVs rely on electric motors for propulsion. Torque actuator motors play a vital role in controlling and delivering torque to the wheels.

As the need for torque actuator motors, the demand for EVs continues to rise.

Resultantly, the increasing demand for and sales of EVs will have a positive impact on the global market.

Hence, such factors drive the automotive torque actuator motors market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

High costs associated with torque actuators challenge the growth of the automotive torque actuator motors market.

challenge the growth of the automotive torque actuator motors market. EV components, including torque actuators, tend to be costly. This is due to factors like specialized manufacturing processes, materials, and limited economies of scale. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of automation in the automotive industry has made high-precision torque actuator motors indispensable.

In order to meet these demands, torque actuator manufacturers must invest more in research and development to drive innovation in their products and remain competitive in the market.

But this increased investment in R&D may lead to higher manufacturing costs for torque actuator vendors, potentially impacting the growth.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market, including some of the vendors such as Automation Technology Inc., Bray International Inc., Crane Holdings Co., CTS Corp., Curtiss Wright Corp., ElectroCraft Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Hiwin Technologies Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Moog Inc., NSK Ltd., Pentair Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., SMC Corp., SONCEBOZ SA, Tolomatic Inc., Val Matic Valve and Manufacturing Corp., and Woodward Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

Automation Technology Inc. - The company offers automotive torque actuator motors such as ATI Gas motor actuator control package that utilizes high-pressure poppet valve technology to provide reliable, maintenance-free control of gas motor actuators.

The company offers automotive torque actuator motors such as ATI Gas motor actuator control package that utilizes high-pressure poppet valve technology to provide reliable, maintenance-free control of gas motor actuators. CTS Corp. - The company offers automotive torque actuator motors such as Air Grille Shutter Actuators.

The company offers automotive torque actuator motors such as Air Grille Shutter Actuators. Curtiss Wright Corp. - The company offers automotive torque actuator motors such as GTX Series.

Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive torque actuator motors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive torque actuator motors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive torque actuator motors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive torque actuator motors market vendors

Automotive Torque Actuator Motors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,372.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.3 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Automation Technology Inc., Bray International Inc., Crane Holdings Co., CTS Corp., Curtiss Wright Corp., ElectroCraft Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Hiwin Technologies Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Moog Inc., NSK Ltd., Pentair Plc, Rockwell Automation Inc., SMC Corp., SONCEBOZ SA, Tolomatic Inc., Val Matic Valve and Manufacturing Corp., and Woodward Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

