Automotive Torque Converter Market Size to Grow by USD 1.52 Bn| 43% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Application - Passenger cars and commercial vehicles

Geography - North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global automotive torque converter market as a part of the global automotive market within the global consumer discretionary market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the Automotive Torque Converter Market throughout the forecast period, Download Sample Report.

Automotive Torque Converter Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The Automotive Torque Converter Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Automotive Torque Converter Market including some the vendors such as Aisin Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dynamic Manufacturing Inc., EXEDY Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc., and SUBARU Corp among others.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Torque Converter Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

Aisin - The company offers automotive torque converter such as 1 motor hybrid transmission and RWD Multi Stage Hybrid Transmission.

The company offers automotive torque converter such as 1 motor hybrid transmission and RWD Multi Stage Hybrid Transmission. Borgwarner - The company offers automotive torque converter through its subsidiary, Delphi Automotive Plc.

The company offers automotive torque converter through its subsidiary, Delphi Automotive Plc. Continental - The company develops, produces, and integrates active and passive safety technologies and controls vehicle dynamics.

Key Market Dynamics-

Automotive Torque Converter Market Key Drivers:

Globalization of the auto industry to increase the demand for automatic transmission vehicles in APAC

With a well-established supply chain network, Asian countries are the leading manufacturers of raw materials such as rubber and bullion materials. In addition, this region is known for having one of the largest pools of skilled labor in the automobile sector. OEM profit margins are further increased by the region's cost-effective operational structures. OEMs are introducing modern technologies, like as CVTs and torque converters, into their vehicles as a result of these benefits. As a result of the globalization of the auto industry, demand for automatic transmission vehicles is predicted to rise, propelling the worldwide automotive torque converter market forward throughout the forecast period.

Automotive Torque Converter Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Aisin Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dynamic Manufacturing Inc., EXEDY Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc., SUBARU Corp., Transtar Industries Inc., Valeo SA, Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA, Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aisin Corp.

Exhibit 85: Aisin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Aisin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Aisin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Aisin Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 BorgWarner Inc.

Exhibit 89: BorgWarner Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: BorgWarner Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: BorgWarner Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: BorgWarner Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: BorgWarner Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Schaeffler AG

Exhibit 94: Schaeffler AG - Overview



Exhibit 95: Schaeffler AG - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Schaeffler AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Schaeffler AG - Segment focus

10.6 Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc.

Exhibit 98: Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Sonnax Transmission Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 SUBARU Corp.

Exhibit 101: SUBARU Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: SUBARU Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: SUBARU Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: SUBARU Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Transtar Industries Inc.

Exhibit 105: Transtar Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Transtar Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Transtar Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Valeo SA

Exhibit 108: Valeo SA - Overview



Exhibit 109: Valeo SA - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Valeo SA - Key news



Exhibit 111: Valeo SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Valeo SA - Segment focus

10.10 Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 113: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 114: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.11 Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Yutaka Giken Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 120: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

