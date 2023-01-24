Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Size to Grow by 20.89 million units From 2022 to 2027: Highlights on Covid Analysis, Recovery, and Latest Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive touchscreen control systems market size is estimated to increase by 20.89 million units from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the automotive touchscreen control systems market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market 2023-2027

Key trends - The emergence of large-screen display systems is a key trend in the market. Developments in display technology, the penetration of automotive electronics, and the growing competition in the global automotive market have led to a rise in the use of digital displays in automotive instrument clusters and infotainment systems. In addition, some automakers are combining the HVAC system display and infotainment display system into a single unit, which requires large screens. Therefore, various automotive OEMs have launched vehicles with large touchscreen control systems to cater to the demand. Such developments will support the growth of the global automotive touchscreen control systems market during the forecast period. Know more – Buy the report!

Global automotive touch screen control systems market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global automotive touch screen control systems market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Analog Devices Inc. - The company offers automotive touch screen control systems such as single-chip solutions for humidity, position, and proximity sensing.

The company offers automotive touch screen control systems such as single-chip solutions for humidity, position, and proximity sensing. Continental AG - The company offers automotive touch screen control systems for haptic guidance, reduces driver distraction, and intuitive operation.

The company offers automotive touch screen control systems for haptic guidance, reduces driver distraction, and intuitive operation. Dawar Technologies - The company offers automotive touch screen control systems for precision agricultural equipment, warehouse transportation equipment, and construction applications.

The company offers automotive touch screen control systems for precision agricultural equipment, warehouse transportation equipment, and construction applications. Fujitsu Ltd. - The company offers automotive touch screen control systems such as large PCAP panels, resistive touch panels, and flush surface resistive touch panels.

The company offers automotive touch screen control systems such as large PCAP panels, resistive touch panels, and flush surface resistive touch panels. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global automotive touch screen control systems market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive touch screen control systems in the market are Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, Dawar Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Kyocera Corp., Lascar electronics Ltd., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG, Methode Electronics Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Orient Display, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STAFL Systems LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TouchNetix Ltd., US Micro Products Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd. and others.

The market is driven by the increase in safety concerns and government regulations to reduce fatality and improve NCAP ratings. Most countries follow Euro NCAP standards. These ENCAP ratings encourage manufacturers to equip their vehicles with seatbelt sensors.

Global automotive touch screen control systems market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (resistive and capacitive) and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles).

The resistive segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. A resistive touch screen has a glass substrate as the bottom layer and a film substrate as the upper layer. Each layer is coated with a transparent conductive layer, which is differentiated by spacer dots to create a small air gap.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global automotive touch screen control systems market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive touch screen control systems market.

APAC is estimated to account for 46% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growing demand for in-vehicle infotainment systems in emerging markets, such as India , Thailand , and Indonesia , is driving the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the passenger car segment in APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate when compared to other regions, which will propel the growth of the market in APAC. The increasing demand for advanced in-vehicle technologies is also expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period

Download a sample report

Global automotive touch screen control systems market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing uptake of electronics in automobiles is driving the automotive touch screen control systems market growth. Automobiles use advanced electronics and software for display systems. Stringent regulatory standards and mandates, the growing focus on fuel efficiency, the demand for advanced safety, the growing need for connectivity systems, the increasing adoption of hybrid powertrains, and the electrification of components have increased the adoption of automotive electronics. These factors will drive the growth of the global automotive touch screen control systems market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - A slowdown in automobile sales worldwide may impede the automotive touch screen control systems market growth. Any rise or decline in vehicle sales can affect the market, as it is dependent on the demand for automobiles. In 2020, the sales of automobiles declined globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the number of COVID-19 cases has declined, other factors are hampering automobile sales. For example, supply constraints caused by the global shortage of semiconductors have adversely affected automobile manufacturing. Trade tensions between the US and China have also reduced consumer demand. Thus, the decline in automotive sales will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this automotive touch screen control systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive touch screen control systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive touch screen control systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive touch screen control systems market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive touch screen control systems market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The automotive camera market size is expected to increase by USD 4.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.91%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (viewing and sensing camera and viewing only), vehicle (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The automotive night vision system (ANVS) market size is expected to increase by 1839.23 thousand units from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.19%. This report extensively covers segmentation by technology (passive night vision systems and active night vision systems) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.46% Market growth 2023-2027 20.89 million units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Continental AG, Dawar Technologies, Infineon Technologies AG, Kyocera Corp., Lascar electronics Ltd., LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG, Methode Electronics Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Orient Display, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., STAFL Systems LLC, STMicroelectronics NV, Synaptics Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TouchNetix Ltd., US Micro Products Inc., and Fujitsu Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global automotive touch screen control systems market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive touch screen control systems market 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Vehicle Type Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 (million units)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Resistive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Resistive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Resistive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Resistive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Resistive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Capacitive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Capacitive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Capacitive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Capacitive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Capacitive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application (million units)

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type (million units)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 (million units)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography (million units)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Analog Devices Inc.

Exhibit 108: Analog Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Analog Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Analog Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Analog Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 112: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 113: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 115: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Continental AG - Segment focus

12.5 Dawar Technologies

Exhibit 117: Dawar Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 118: Dawar Technologies - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Dawar Technologies - Key offerings

12.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 125: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 126: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 128: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.8 Kyocera Corp.

Exhibit 130: Kyocera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Lascar electronics Ltd.

Exhibit 134: Lascar electronics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Lascar electronics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Lascar electronics Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Orient Display

Exhibit 137: Orient Display - Overview



Exhibit 138: Orient Display - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Orient Display - Key offerings

12.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 140: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 141: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 144: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Semtech Corp.

Exhibit 149: Semtech Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Semtech Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Semtech Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 152: Semtech Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Semtech Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 154: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 155: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 156: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 157: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.15 Synaptics Inc.

Exhibit 159: Synaptics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Synaptics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Synaptics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Synaptics Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Texas Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 163: Texas Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Texas Instruments Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 166: Texas Instruments Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Texas Instruments Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 TouchNetix Ltd.

Exhibit 168: TouchNetix Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: TouchNetix Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: TouchNetix Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio