Automotive trailer market size to grow by USD 6.25 billion from 2022 to 2027: Highlights on COVID-19 analysis, recovery, and latest trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive trailer market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.25 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 3.91%. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. This exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. However, few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line.

Key trends - Advances in product technologies are a major trend in the market. Technologies such as telematics, electrification, digitalization, and autonomous driving are renovating and transforming automotive trailers. Digital technologies are expected to create new opportunities, such as advanced trailer telematics and artificial intelligence-based optimization, which will reduce carbon emissions, traffic congestion, utilization, and overall operating costs. The installation of advanced devices such as temperature recorders with built-in global mobile communication (GSM)/global positioning system (GPS) modem and remote temperature monitoring in refrigerated trailers helps trailer owners and fleet managers in real-time monitoring. Such technological advances are expected to provide growth opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Automotive trailer market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Automotive trailer market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global automotive trailer market is fragmented, with the presence of several international and domestic vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer automotive trailers in the market are ACPS Automotive GmbH, Big Tex Trailer Manufacturing LLC, Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, Brian James Trailers Ltd., China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Dennison Trailers Ltd., Europe Trailers Pty Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Heil Trailer International, Humbaur GmbH, Hyundai Motor Group, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd., Kentucky Trailer, MAXX-D Trailers, MCR Safety, Miller Industries Inc., Pace American Trailers, Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc., Schmitz Cargobull AG, and Wabash National Corp. and others.

The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer consumption pattern, consumer tastes, global and regional economic conditions, and other demographic trends may affect vendor performance. Changing economic conditions are also affecting end-users' living standards, which can affect businesses. Vendors compete based on several factors, such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. In addition, major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence.

Vendor offerings -

ACPS Automotive GmbH - The company offers an automotive removable receiver, which is used for trailer movement.

The company offers an automotive removable receiver, which is used for trailer movement. Big Tex Trailer Manufacturing LLC - The company offers a single axle vanguard trailer, which is designed to carry out heavyweight cargo.

The company offers a single axle vanguard trailer, which is designed to carry out heavyweight cargo. Brian James Trailers Ltd. - The company offers open transport trailer, which is designed to carry out racing vehicles.

The company offers open transport trailer, which is designed to carry out racing vehicles. China International Marine Containers Group Ltd. - The company offers an automotive trailer, which is used to carry and transfer dry cargo items.

Automotive trailer market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (dry trailers, refrigerated trailer, tank trailer, flatbed trailers, and others) and vehicle type (commercial vehicle, passenger car, and two-wheeler and bicycle).

The dry trailers segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. A dry trailer is an enclosed box that is used to transport non-perishable goods, including food and beverages, household goods, clothing, plastic, and construction materials. Dry trailers are the most commonly used equipment owing to their versatility. Therefore, the advantages of dry trailers are expected to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global automotive trailer market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive trailer market.

APAC is estimated to account for 53% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China and India have the highest share of the automotive engine market in APAC in terms of production volume due to the presence of a large automotive production base. The demand for automotive trailers is expected to increase in countries such as China , Australia , Japan , India , and South Korea . Moreover, with the reduction in the prices of components and the availability of more stable and advanced systems, more low-cost manufacturers are expected to enter the market in the region, especially in China , during the forecast period.

Automotive trailer market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The rapidly growing transportation and logistics industry is driving market growth. Road transport is the most frequently used mode of transport in the logistics sector owing to its cost advantage. Therefore, the logistics industry is important for automotive trailers. The expansion of the manufacturing, agriculture, electronics, textile, and clothing industries has also increased the demand for logistics and supply chain services. Moreover, most companies also rely on external logistics companies to lower their investment in vehicle fleets, miniaturization, and availability of different types of containers, tanks, and flatbeds, depending on their needs. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high maintenance cost is challenging the market. The average service life of a new trailer is 15 years. However, car trailers have air suspension and are more expensive than traditional trailers. The maintenance costs increase if the suspension is used for more than three years. Moreover, refrigerated trailers have numerous components that need regular maintenance, such as compressors, condensers, and evaporators, which further increases maintenance costs. Such factors will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this automotive trailer market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive trailer market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive trailer market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive trailer market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive trailer market vendors

Automotive Trailer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.91% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ACPS Automotive GmbH, Big Tex Trailer Manufacturing LLC, Bockmann Fahrzeugwerke GmbH, Brian James Trailers Ltd., China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., Dennison Trailers Ltd., Europe Trailers Pty Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Heil Trailer International, Humbaur GmbH, Hyundai Motor Group, Ifor Williams Trailers Ltd., Kentucky Trailer, MAXX-D Trailers, MCR Safety, Miller Industries Inc., Pace American Trailers, Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc., Schmitz Cargobull AG, and Wabash National Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

