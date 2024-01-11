Automotive Transmission Dynamometer Market size in North America to grow by USD 565.05 million from 2023 to 2028; Future Scope and Innovations

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America is estimated to grow by USD 565.05 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.77%. The North America Automotive Transmission Dynamometer Market is driven by increased R&D investments due to cost pressures faced by automotive OEMs, spurred by compliance with environmental and safety standards. Cost-effective technology development for emissions compliance and consumer demand for competitively priced vehicles with advanced features further drive R&D focus. Additionally, the market is evolving with the emergence of computer and IT-enabled powertrain testing systems. However, a significant challenge is the scarcity of skilled personnel in dynamometer testing, impacting measurement accuracy and potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Transmission Dynamometer Market in North America 2024-2028

Company Offering:

AVL List GmbH - The company offers automotive transmission dynamometers such as AVL EMCON 6, AVL DynoFORCE ASM, AVL DynoULTRA PMM, and others.

The automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive transmission dynamometer market in North America are A and D Technology, Ascential Technologies, AVL List GmbH, Dyno One Inc., FEV Group GmbH, Force Control Industries Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Kinergo, LINK ENGINEERING Co., Meidensha Corp., Mustang Advanced Engineering, NTS, Phoenix Dynamometer Technologies LLC, Power Test LLC, SAKOR Technologies Inc., SuperFlow Dynamometers and Flowbenches, Taylor Dynamometer, Unico LLC, and Froude Inc..

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- The Automotive Transmission Dynamometer Market is growing due to increased Cost pressures experienced by automotive OEMs, compelling amplified investments in R&D and testing. These factors propel market expansion, emphasizing the significance of Transmission Testing Solutions and Automotive Testing Equipment. As Automotive Industry demands evolve, Transmission Performance gains paramount importance, urging increasing focus on Testing and Measurement Equipment. Such dynamics highlight the significant role of Automotive Research and Development, fueling innovations in Automotive Transmission Testing.

Cost pressures faced by automotive OEMs leading to higher investments in R&D and testing is the key factor driving market growth. As a result of the introduction of environmental and safety standards, automotive OEMs are developing and implementing measures to meet these regulations but not passing on any added costs incurred by consumers. Existing cost pressures on Original Equipment Manufacturers will also be exacerbated by the demand for competitively priced cars with advanced features. Preventing recalls due to defects in transmission systems, allows vehicle original equipment manufacturers to reduce significantly the cost of production and safeguard their brand reputation.

Market Segmentation

Based on End-users, the market is classified into automotive testing centers and body shops, automotive tier-1 suppliers, and, automotive OEMs. The automotive testing centers and body shops segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The testing needs of vehicle original equipment manufacturers are outsourced to test service providers who provide a complete end-to-end solution for testing. Before being installed in the vehicle, a transmission dynamometer can be used to diagnose any mechanical problems with the transmission system and repair them. In turn, the rate of return on remaking or fixing transmission equipment is reduced.

