Automotive Transmission Electronics Market to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% During 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Report

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download a FREE Sample Report

The automotive transmission electronics market will witness a Negative impact during the forecast period, owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior.

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds.

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates.

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates.

Major Three Automotive Transmission Electronics Market Participants:

BorgWarner Inc.

BorgWarner Inc. operates business through various segments such as Engine and Drivetrain. The company offers various product in the respective market. For instance, the company offers integrated drive module (iDM) with cutting-edge technologies for highly efficient electrified vehicles.

Continental AG

Continental AG operates business through various segments such as Chassis and Safety, Interior components, Powertrain components, Tires, and ContiTech. The company offers off-highway transmission ECU.

DENSO Corp.

DENSO Corp. operates business through various segments such as Thermal Systems, Powertrain Systems, Electrification Systems, Mobility Electronics, Sensors & Semiconductors, and Non-Automotive Businesses (Factory Automation and Agriculture). The company offers a complete EV solution.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get a report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-transmission-electronics-market-industry-analysis

Automotive Transmission Electronics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The automotive transmission electronics market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The automotive transmission electronics market is driven by the increasing penetration of shift-by-wire technology. In addition, the growing adoption of power-split CVT systems are expected to trigger the automotive transmission electronics market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the automotive transmission electronics market, Request Free Sample @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70404

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Automatic Transmission (AT) Market- The automotive automatic transmission (AT) market is segmented by type (hydraulic AT, CVT, and DCT), vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market- The automotive regenerative braking system market is segmented by vehicle type by volume (hybrid vehicles, pure electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid vehicles) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

To get extensive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-transmission-electronics-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

