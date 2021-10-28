Automotive Transmission System Market to Nearly Double as Higher Emphasis on Vehicle Safety and Performance Catapults Growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: Demand for automotive transmission system market is forecast to exceed US$ 38 Bn by the end of 2021, estimates Fact.MR. Rapid production and sales of vehicles across the world are expected to result in burgeoning sales of automotive transmission systems.

Fact.MR estimates the demand for automotive transmission system to increase at 6.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, with market valuation reaching around US$ 70.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), global vehicle production reached over 40 million in 2021 (January- Jun). Hence, increase in the vehicle production will create huge demand for automotive transmission systems.

Automotive transmission system is the most important component of a vehicle, which provides a smooth and comfortable drive by transmitting the optimal power from engine to wheels through gear box. The transmission varies the torque, speed, and the direction by changing the transmission ratios and enables the vehicle to start with a high torque.

Over the last two decades, there has been tremendous progress in transmission technologies. Automotive transmission space will continue to witness an increase in the number of gears and variation in ratios for improving transfer of power to the wheels from the engine.

Also, manufacturers are continuously innovating their products to comply with the stringent emission control regulations and improve the consumer experience. With the rising shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, electrification of transmission systems is expected to gain pace.

Availability of various transmission models such as automatic transmission (AT), continuously variable transmission (CVT), and dual clutch transmission (DCT) is positively impacting the market growth.

As per Fact.MR, manual automotive transmission systems will continue to remain the dominant category, accounting for over half market revenue throughout the forecast period. Increasing ownership of manual transmission automobile as they are more fuel efficient and incur less maintenance costs, will stimulate the segment growth.

Regionally, Asia will continue to dominate the automotive transmission system with a healthy market share. Growth in the region is attributed to the flourishing automotive industry, presence of key market players, and increasing preference for smooth driving experience by consumers.

"Imminent shift to electrification, new developments, and design possibilities are likely to bring in a slew of innovations specific to automotive transmission systems. Manufacturers are leveraging modern technologies to reduce weight of the automotive transmission systems in order to improve fuel efficiency. This is expected to generate lucrative revenues for market players," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Automotive transmission system Market Survey

Asia will continue to remain the largest market for automotive transmission system, accounting for around 35% market share by 2031-end.

will continue to remain the largest market for automotive transmission system, accounting for around 35% market share by 2031-end. With the booming automotive industry, China is projected to witness the fastest growth across Asia during the forecast period.

is projected to witness the fastest growth across during the forecast period. As per Fact.MR, North America market will account for 25% of the global market revenue share through 2031.

market will account for 25% of the global market revenue share through 2031. In terms of fuel type, gasoline vehicles segment is slated to account for over 55% market share during the assessment period.

Based on transmission type, manual automotive transmission system will retain its dominance, generating over 50% market revenue through 2031.

Key Drivers

Rising preference for enhanced driving experience in terms of smooth gear shifting and improved acceleration will augment the sales of better and high-speed automotive transmission systems.

Soaring demand for high end cars across North America and Europe is expected to increase the demand for advanced transmission systems such as AT, CVT and DCT.

and is expected to increase the demand for advanced transmission systems such as AT, CVT and DCT. Stringent carbon emission regulations coupled with surging need for fuel-efficient transmission system is positively impacting the growth of the market.

Rapid technological advancements in automotive transmission system is anticipated to boost the market.

Key Restraints

High cost associated with automotive transmission system is expected to impede the growth in the market.

Reduction in the cost of light weight and efficient transmission systems is likely to act as a challenge for market players

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers are focusing on key expansion approaches, including the introduction of automotive equipped with the latest transmission systems, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations to expend their global footprint.

For instance:

In February 2020 , Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation announced that they have developed the world's first predictive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Connected Shift System, enabling the vehicle to automatically shift to the optimal gear after identifying the road and traffic conditions ahead. Moreover, the two companies are planning to further develop the ICT Connected Shift System into an even more intelligent transmission technology that can communicate with traffic signals based on LTE or 5G communication and identify drivers' tendencies, resulting in further refinement of gear-shift control.

, Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors Corporation announced that they have developed the world's first predictive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Connected Shift System, enabling the vehicle to automatically shift to the optimal gear after identifying the road and traffic conditions ahead. Moreover, the two companies are planning to further develop the ICT Connected Shift System into an even more intelligent transmission technology that can communicate with traffic signals based on LTE or 5G communication and identify drivers' tendencies, resulting in further refinement of gear-shift control. In October 2020 , Vitesco Technologies, a leading international manufacturer of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, launched the world's first transmission control system with comprehensive overmolding technology.

Some of the prominent players operating in the automotive transmission system market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Renault SA

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hyundai Motor Company

Others

More Insights on the Automotive Transmission System Sales Outlook

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an in-depth study of the global automotive transmission system market, highlighting the growth prospects of the market through 2021 and beyond. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for automotive transmission system with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Transmission Type

Manual Automotive Transmission System

Automatic Automotive Transmission System

Automated Manual Automotive Transmission System

Dual Clutch Automotive Transmission System

Continuously Variable Automotive Transmission System

Vehicle Type

PC Automotive Transmission System

LCV Automotive Transmission System

HCV Automotive Transmission System

Fuel Type

Automotive Transmission System for Gasoline Vehicles

Automotive Transmission System for Diesel Vehicles

Key Questions Covered in the Automotive Transmission System Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into automotive transmission system demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for automotive transmission system market between 2021 and 2031

Automotive transmission system market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Automotive transmission system market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

SOURCE Fact.MR