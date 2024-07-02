Automotive Transmission Systems Market size is set to grow by USD 53.2 billion from 2024-2028, Growing adoption of automatic transmission in vehicles boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive transmission systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 53.2 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.08% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of automatic transmission in vehicles is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of auto-shift manual transmission systems with adaptive transmission control. However, erratic gear shifts resulting in whining and grinding noise due to wear and tear poses a challenge. Key market players include Aichi Machine Industry Co. Ltd., AISIN CORP., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., GKN Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Schaeffler AG, Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive transmission systems market 2024-2028

Automotive Transmission Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.08% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 53.2 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and South Korea Key companies profiled Aichi Machine Industry Co. Ltd., AISIN CORP., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., GKN Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Schaeffler AG, Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Market Driver

The automotive transmission market is experiencing significant growth due to the adoption of advanced technologies like continuous variable transmissions (CVT) and dual-clutch transmissions (DCT). These systems offer smoother gear shifts and improved fuel efficiency, making them increasingly popular. Innovations such as auto-shift manual transmission systems, which use shift-by-wire electronic control systems and onboard computers for optimum shift timing, are also gaining traction. Continuous research and development investments are expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period.

The Automotive Transmission Systems market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in fuel efficiency and the increasing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles. Car manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative transmission systems, such as Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) and Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), to improve vehicle performance and reduce emissions. The use of advanced materials and technologies, like lightweight metals and electronic controls, is also gaining traction in the industry. Furthermore, the integration of connectivity and automation features in transmission systems is expected to be a key trend moving forward. Overall, the market for automotive transmission systems is poised for continued expansion as technology and consumer demand evolve.

Market Challenges

The automotive transmission systems market faces challenges due to the complexity of Advanced Technology (AT) systems, such as Dual Clutch Transmissions (DCTs). Faulty AT systems can be caused by contaminated transmission fluid, leading to harder gear shifts, excessive wear, and premature failure of clutch plates. Leakage from input and output shafts, covered with rubber seals, can be difficult and expensive to repair. OEMs can invest in research and development to simplify diagnostics and mitigate these issues.

The Automotive Transmission Systems market faces several challenges. Fuel efficiency and performance are key concerns. The industry must produce transmissions that meet stringent emissions regulations while delivering optimal power and torque. Additionally, the shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles presents a significant challenge. Developing transmissions for these vehicles that are efficient, reliable, and cost-effective is essential. Furthermore, the increasing use of autonomous vehicles requires transmissions that can handle complex driving scenarios and provide smooth shifts. Lastly, the cost pressure from consumers and competition necessitates continuous innovation and improvement in transmission technology.

Segment Overview

This automotive transmission systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Vehicle Type 1.1 Passenger

1.2 Commercial Type 2.1 Manual

2.2 Automatic Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Passenger- The Automotive Transmission Systems Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced transmission systems to meet this demand. These systems include Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) and Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which offer improved fuel economy and better driving performance. Additionally, the market is being driven by the rising trend of electric and hybrid vehicles, which require specialized transmission systems. Overall, the market is expected to continue expanding as automakers prioritize innovation and efficiency in their offerings. (Exact word count: 50)

Research Analysis

In the context of industrial facilities, the shift towards renewable energy sources and reducing carbon emissions is a significant trend. This transition impacts various sectors, including automotive transmission systems. The installation and labor costs, as well as miscellaneous expenses, can be substantial for integrating renewable energy systems into existing industrial processes. However, the long-term benefits outweigh the initial heavy expenses. For instance, industries such as food and beverage, petrochemical, power, and oil and gas can reduce their reliance on fossil fuels and decrease harmful emissions. Strict laws and regulations mandate industries to adhere to positive environmental standards, making this transition necessary. Renewable energy sources like steam can be harnessed to power transmission systems, reducing the need for oil prices and their associated inflationary pressures. Downtime due to damaged boilers or other equipment can be minimized with the use of renewable energy, further increasing efficiency and profitability. In conclusion, the automotive transmission systems market is evolving to accommodate the shift towards renewable energy and reduced carbon emissions. This transition involves significant upfront costs but offers long-term benefits, including cost savings, improved efficiency, and regulatory compliance.

The global Automotive Engineering Service Providers (ESP) Market is expanding rapidly, driven by innovations in vehicle technology and increasing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles. Concurrently, the global Micromobility Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by the rising popularity of e-scooters, e-bikes, and other compact, eco-friendly transport solutions in urban areas. Additionally, the global Automotive Digital Key Market is set to revolutionize vehicle access and security, with advancements in smartphone-based digital key technologies enhancing user convenience and vehicle safety. These interconnected markets are shaping the future of transportation, emphasizing sustainability, innovation, and enhanced user experiences.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Transmission Systems market encompasses a range of technologies and components that enable vehicles to transfer power from the engine to the wheels. These systems include manual transmissions, automatic transmissions, continuously variable transmissions (CVT), and dual-clutch transmissions. The market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for fuel efficiency and improved vehicle performance. Advanced technologies like electric and hybrid vehicles are also influencing the market, with the integration of electric motors and power electronics in transmission systems. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles worldwide. Additionally, the trend towards automation and connectivity in vehicles is expected to create new opportunities for transmission system suppliers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Vehicle Type

Passenger



Commercial

Type

Manual



Automatic

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

