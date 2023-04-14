Automotive transmission systems market size to grow by USD 52.34 bn from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by increasing adoption of automatic transmission in vehicles - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive transmission systems market size is estimated to increase by USD 52.34 billion between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 6.28%. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automatic transmission in vehicles. Automatic transmission eliminates the use of clutch and gearshifts, thereby reducing driving fatigue. It increases the convenience of driving in congested and stop-and-go traffic conditions in urban areas. These benefits are increasing the popularity of automatic transmission among consumers. This has increased the penetration of automatic transmission systems in premium as well as entry-level cars. All these factors are driving the growth of the global automotive transmission systems market. Discover some insights on the market size for the historical period (2017 to 2021) and forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market 2023-2027

Global Automotive transmission systems market – Vendor Analysis

The global automotive transmission systems market is fragmented. The market comprises well-established players that are involved in the design and manufacturing of transmission systems for both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. They are making significant investments in R&D to introduce better products and expand their customer base. Mergers and acquisitions are some of the other strategies that the vendors in this market are using to strengthen their position. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Aisin Corp. - The company offers an e-axle electric vehicle unit connected to tires, thus designed to generate rotating torque from the drive shaft to drive the vehicle.

- The company offers an e-axle electric vehicle unit connected to tires, thus designed to generate rotating torque from the drive shaft to drive the vehicle. Continental AG - The company offers an automatic transmission system that is designed with wet clutch modules for all required torque ranges.

- The company offers an automatic transmission system that is designed with wet clutch modules for all required torque ranges. Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers an automatic transmission system that is designed to provide a massive increase in acceleration and also helps to improve fuel economy.

- The company offers an automatic transmission system that is designed to provide a massive increase in acceleration and also helps to improve fuel economy. General Motors Co. - The company offers endurant HD automated transmission in-built with a twin countershaft design, thus used for drivability on-highway applications.

- The company offers endurant HD automated transmission in-built with a twin countershaft design, thus used for drivability on-highway applications. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa

GKN Ltd.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Magna International Inc.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Renault SAS

Schaeffler AG

Volkswagen AG

WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), type (manual and automatic), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the passenger cars segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing consumer demand for automatic transmissions in passenger vehicles. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes are other factors supporting the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive transmission systems market.

APAC will account for 58% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth in the purchasing power of consumers has increased the sales of automobiles in the region. In addition, APAC is emerging as the prime offshore location for automotive OEMs. The presence of government incentives and the easy availability of resources have encouraged major OEMs to establish their production plants in the region. Such factors are driving the growth of the automotive transmission systems market in APAC.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level market parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027

Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

The development of auto-shift manual transmission systems with adaptive transmission control is identified as the key trend in the market. Technological advances in automotive transmission systems have led to smoother gear shifts and reduced fuel consumption. The introduction of auto-shift manual transmission systems is one such example. These systems provide the same advantages as automatic transmission systems and are also flexible and fuel-efficient. They work on the principle of the shift-by-wire electronic control system, which completely removes the need for manual shifting of gear levers. In addition, automakers are working toward the integration of adaptive transmission control systems that gather information related to the driver driving patterns and style to deliver optimum shift timing for superior performance. Such developments are expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

Technical problems such as erratic gear shifts resulting in whining and grinding noise due to wear and tear will challenge the growth of the market. Automated manual transmission (AMT) systems such as dual-clutch transmission (DCT) systems have highly complex design than manual transmission (MT) systems. This makes their diagnosis more challenging. Low levels of DCT fluid can make the gear shifts harder. This can change the optimum operating pressure for the system. It is caused when the lubrication between the clutch plates and bands reduces, which raises the optimum transmission pressure. If damaged, the replacement of the components of AMT systems can be very expensive. Such challenges are reducing the growth potential of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this automotive transmission systems market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive transmission systems market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the automotive transmission systems market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the automotive transmission systems market industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive transmission systems market vendors

Automotive Transmission Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 52.34 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aichi Machine Industry Co. Ltd., Aisin Corp., Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., Bonfiglioli Riduttori Spa, Continental AG, Eaton Corp. Plc, General Motors Co., GKN Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Magna International Inc., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Schaeffler AG, Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and BorgWarner Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

