Automotive Turbocharger Market Worth $26.4 Billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Automotive Turbocharger Market by Technology (VGT, Wastegate, Electric), Material (Cast Iron, Aluminum), Fuel Type, On-Highway Vehicles (Passenger Car, LCV, Truck & Bus), OHV (Agriculture, Construction), Aftermarket and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Automotive Turbocharger Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 26.4 billion by 2027 from USD 12.5 Billion in 2019.

Factors such as decreased emission limits in new emission regulations, fuel shift towards gasoline passenger cars & especially towards GDI engines and focused technological advancements in electric turbocharger technology for mild-hybrid vehicles are projected to create a potential demand for automotive turbochargers in the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Automotive Turbocharger Market"

140 – Tables

54 – Figures

178 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=919

Wastegate Turbocharger type is estimated to hold the largest share in the market

Wastegate turbochargers are expected to hold the largest share (in terms of volume) in 2018, of the total turbochargers market. Wastegate turbochargers, being more economical than VGT type, Asia Oceania is estimated to showcase the most significant demand for this type of turbocharges, as the region prefers economic passenger cars (especially in countries such as China and India). However, the developed areas of the world are mostly using the advanced & comparatively expensive VGT type. Currently, the installation rate for VGT is lower in Asia. However, owing to its better efficiency (than wastegate turbos) and new emission regulations, which are expected to be introduced in India and China in the coming years, the demand for VGT is likely to increase in Asian countries post-2020.

Passenger Car Segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in Automotive Turbocharger Market

The passenger car segment is expected as the largest market for automotive turbochargers as the vehicle segment contributes to >60% of the global vehicle production. According to ACEA, the passenger car production hit 79 million in 2018 and is expected to go beyond 100 million by 2024-2025, with Asia Pacific and North America being the leading regions. According to ICCT, the turbocharger technology in the EU has increased the average passenger car engine power by 30% to 97 kW, and the engine displacement decreased by 7%, reducing the overall weight of the vehicles and hence emissions. With a change in fuel type from diesel to gasoline and advancements in 48V mild-hybrid cars, the demand for gasoline and electric turbochargers is projected to grow in the passenger car segment in the coming years.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=919

Asia Pacific: The region with largest demand for Automotive Turbochargers

Owing to stringent emission norms - China VI, with its limits lower than Euro VI set to be implemented in 2020, India's BS-VI standards set to be implemented in 2020 (skipping BS V norms) have propelled the market for automotive turbochargers in the region.

According to MarketsandMarkets™ Analysis, the increasing popularity of TGDI with China leading, 50% of passenger cars equipped with TGDI and estimated to grow further in the future. As per SIAM, India is also shifting towards gasoline vehicles with diesel vehicles share dropping to 19% from 50%, further fueling the turbocharger market. Countries like Japan, South Korea, have majority of their passenger cars run on gasoline engines and are leading countries with an active market for wastegate turbochargers.

One of the essential drivers to consider is the growing production of mild hybrid vehicles to achieve 20% by 2025. Other growing economies, governments such as Thailand, Indonesia are providing incentives to OEMs to set up their hubs to produce HEVs to produce cleaner transportation. Other factors such as increased fuel prices, will positively affect the turbocharger market.

Key Market Players:

Automotive Turbocharger Market is dominated by manufacturers such Honeywell (US), BorgWarner (US), MHI (Japan), IHI (Japan), and Continental (Germany), Bosch Mahle (Germany), Cummins (US), ABB (Switzerland), TEL (India), and Delphi Technologies (UK), Rotomaster International (Canada), Precision Turbo & Engine INC(US), Turbonetics(US), Turbo International (US), Kompressorenabu Bannewitz GMBH(Germany), Turbo Dynamic Ltd.(UK), Fuyuan Turbocharger Co. Ltd.(China), Hunan Tyen Machinery Co. Ltd. (China), Ningbo Motor Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), Calsonic Kansei (Japan).



Browse Related Reports:

Exhaust System Market by After-Treatment Device (DOC, DPF, LNT, SCR, and GPF), Aftermarket (DOC, DPF, and SCR), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV, Construction Equipment, and Agriculture Tractor), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Automotive Supercharger Market by Components, Technology (Centrifugal, Twin-Screw, Roots), Vehicle Type (PC, CV, Motorcycle), Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), Power Source (Engine Driven, Electric Motor Driven), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ Inc.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/turbochargers-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/turbochargers.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets