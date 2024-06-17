Automotive Two-Post Lift Market size is set to grow by USD 655.9 million from 2024-2028, Growing market for four-wheelers boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive two-post lift market size is estimated to grow by USD 655.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 9.59% during the forecast period. Growing market for four-wheelers is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing average age of vehicles to push automotive repair and maintenance service industry. However, increasing repair and maintenance costs in automobiles poses a challenge. Key market players include Aichi Brand, Amfos International, ARI HETRA, ATS ELGI, BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., Force Auto Solutions, Hunter Engineering Co., LAUNCH Shanghai Machinery Co. Ltd., MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH and Co. KG, MBL Impex Pvt. Ltd., Newtech Equipment, Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, PEAK Corp., PRAMUKH EQUIPMENTS, Rotary Lift, Shailendra Enterprises, Shivalik Automotive Garage Equipments, and Stertil Koni USA Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automotive two-post lift market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Automotive Two-Post Lift Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.59% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 655.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Aichi Brand, Amfos International, ARI HETRA, ATS ELGI, BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., Force Auto Solutions, Hunter Engineering Co., LAUNCH Shanghai Machinery Co. Ltd., MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH and Co. KG, MBL Impex Pvt. Ltd., Newtech Equipment, Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, PEAK Corp., PRAMUKH EQUIPMENTS, Rotary Lift, Shailendra Enterprises, Shivalik Automotive Garage Equipments, and Stertil Koni USA Inc.

Market Driver

The automotive two-post lift market relies on the expansion of the automotive repair and maintenance services sector. This growth is driven by the increasing number of vehicles on the road worldwide. The rise in vehicle numbers is due to the increasing average age of vehicles, particularly in developed countries. Better-quality vehicles and advanced repair services contribute to this trend.

The aging fleet presents a significant business opportunity for automotive repair and maintenance services, leading to their expansion and increased capacity. Developing economies, with their existing high vehicle ages, also contribute to the demand for automotive two-post lifts, ensuring steady market growth.

The Automotive Two-Post Lift market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and effective vehicle servicing solutions.

Passenger cars and commercial vehicles require regular maintenance, leading to a surge in the use of two-post lifts. Commercially, vehicle repair shops and garages are the major consumers of these lifts. The vehicle lift industry is evolving with advances in technology, making lifts more versatile and safer. Customers value the space and flexibility offered by these lifts, enabling them to service a variety of vehicles with ease.

The sector is also witnessing a trend towards automotive service centers adopting more advanced technology to enhance their offerings and stay competitive. The future looks promising for the automotive two-post lift market, with continued growth expected in the coming years.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global automotive two-post lift market faces rising repair costs as a result of increasing vehicle ages and complexities. Labor rates, part prices, and vehicle complexity contribute to this trend. Repair shops must carefully balance pricing with these factors, potentially impacting market revenue growth during the forecast period. Modern vehicles' higher quality and longer lifespan offset some cost benefits, making affordability a key concern for customers.

The Automotive Two-Post Lift market faces several challenges. Production and supply of these lifts require careful consideration. High raw material costs impact pricing, while ensuring quality and durability is essential for customer satisfaction. Regarding safety, compliance with industry regulations is crucial.

Rapid technological advancements necessitate continuous innovation to meet evolving market demands. Additionally, logistics and distribution pose challenges due to the size and weight of these lifts. Lastly, the competitive landscape puts pressure on companies to offer competitive pricing and efficient service.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Vehicle Type 2.1 Passengers

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Offline- The Automotive Two-Post Lift Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for vehicle maintenance and repair services. This market caters to garages and workshops, providing them with efficient lifting solutions for various vehicle types. Two-post lifts offer advantages such as versatility, space-saving design, and ease of use, making them a preferred choice for many automotive businesses. Additionally, ongoing technological advancements in lift mechanisms ensure improved safety and productivity.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The automotive two-post lift market caters to the needs of both the passenger car and commercial vehicle applications within the automotive sector. These lifts are essential for vehicle repairing in garages, contributing significantly to the vehicle lift market in the automobile industries. Advanced automotive lifts, such as scissor lifts, ensure a safe working environment for customers and technicians.

The market for automotive lifts is experiencing rapid growth due to industrialization and the production of hybrid and electric vehicles. Space requirement and operational time are crucial factors influencing the demand for these lifts in the industrial sector. Additionally, the residential sector, particularly home garages, benefits from the urbanization trend and the increasing popularity of four-wheelers. Reliability and safety remain paramount considerations in the selection and use of automotive two-post lifts.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Two-Post Lift Market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of two-post vehicle lifting systems. These systems, utilized extensively in garages and workshops, facilitate efficient vehicle maintenance and repair. The market's growth is driven by factors such as increasing vehicle parc and the rising demand for advanced lifting technologies.

Two-post lifts offer versatility, as they can accommodate various vehicle types and sizes. Safety features, including automatic locking mechanisms and overload sensors, ensure secure lifting. The market's competitive landscape is shaped by factors like product innovation, pricing strategies, and distribution networks. The future of the market lies in the integration of smart technologies and the development of eco-friendly lifting solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Vehicle Type

Passengers



Commercial

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio