Automotive Two-post Lift Market to grow by USD 568.73 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing Market for Four-wheelers to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive two-post lift market is expected to grow by USD 568.73 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 9.08% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The report has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), vehicle type (passengers and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing market for four-wheelers is a key factor driving market growth. Demand for the passenger car segment is growing due to factors such as the growing preference of families and individuals globally for personal vehicles. Furthermore, the commercial vehicle segment is also witnessing significant growth due to the large volume supplied by several countries such as the US and China. In addition, the main factors driving the demand for passenger cars in developing countries such as India and China are increasing disposable income and growing young populations. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Two-post Lift Market 2023-2027

Automotive Two-post Lift Market: Segment Overview

The offline segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Car parts and components, distributors, independent retailers as well and specialist stores are included in the online segment. In the global market, families and individuals are increasingly turning towards private cars as a result of which sales of passenger cars continue to increase significantly. The owners of automotive garages and vehicle repair shops increasingly prefer to receive their products directly from retailers rather than through an online distribution channel because it allows them to perform a physical inspection prior to purchasing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 45% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. In the region, China , India , Japan , and South Korea are some of the main countries that have a significant influence on the growth of the overall market for automotive two-post lifts. In addition, the Asia Pacific region has a higher number of car passengers than countries like the EU and the US. Thus, to allow for quicker delivery times, the use of two-axle lifts by most maintenance shops is therefore increasing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The growing popularity of environment-friendly vehicle lifts is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge- Increasing repair and maintenance costs in automobiles are one of the key challenges restricting market growth.

Here are the key data covered in the Automotive Two-post Lift Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including Aichi Brand, Amfos International, ARI HETRA , ATS ELGI, BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., Force Auto Solutions, Hunter Engineering Co., LAUNCH Shanghai Machinery Co. Ltd., MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH and Co. KG, MBL Impex Pvt. Ltd., Newtech Equipment, Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, PEAK Corp., PRAMUKH equipments, Rotary Lift, Shailendra Enterprises, Shiva.

Automotive Two-post Lift Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 568.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.1 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aichi Brand, Amfos International, ARI HETRA, ATS ELGI, BendPak Inc., Challenger Lifts Inc., EAE Automotive Equipment Co. Ltd., Force Auto Solutions, Hunter Engineering Co., LAUNCH Shanghai Machinery Co. Ltd., MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH and Co. KG, MBL Impex Pvt. Ltd., Newtech Equipment, Nussbaum Automotive Solutions LP, PEAK Corp., PRAMUKH EQUIPMENTS, Rotary Lift, Shailendra Enterprises, Shivalik Automotive Garage Equipments, and Stertil Koni USA Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

