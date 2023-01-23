Automotive Ultracapacitor Market 2023-2027: Highlights on Global Supply Chain, Covid Analysis and Latest Trends -Technavio

Jan 23, 2023, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global automotive ultracapacitor market size is estimated to grow by USD 165.09 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.52%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. COVID-19 has had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the global automotive ultracapacitor market, request a sample report
Increasing focus on advanced ultracapacitors is the primary trend in the global automotive ultracapacitor market growth. Recent technological advances have led to the development of fiber-based ultracapacitors that can be used to power portable electrical devices and other small electronic devices. Fiber-based ultracapacitors such as 6.3 Wh/mm3 carbon-based capacitors have the highest storage capacity. Fiber-based materials offer access to a significant surface area and are highly conductive. The large surface area is said to increase the energy storage capacity of these capacitors. Such development is expected to propel the demand for ultracapacitors in the automotive industry, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.– buy the report!
Global automotive ultracapacitor market - Five forces
The global automotive ultracapacitor market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers –
- Bargaining power of buyers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of rivalry
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
Global automotive ultracapacitor market – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Global automotive ultracapacitor market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (double-layered capacitors, pseudo capacitors, and hybrid capacitors) and application (brake regeneration, start-stop operation, and active suspension).
- The double-layered capacitors segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Double-layered capacitors or electric double-layered capacitors (EDLCs) have the energy storage properties of batteries and the power discharge characteristics of capacitors. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing demand for compact and energy-efficient storage devices in end-user segments such as EVs and transportation. With the rising number of vehicles adopting EDLCs, their demand is expected to increase. These factors will propel the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global automotive ultracapacitor market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive ultracapacitor market.
- APAC is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Emerging countries in APAC, such as China and India, have high growth potential. Moreover, government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period. For example, the mandate for new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China has increased the adoption of EVs across the country. Such favorable government initiatives are boosting the demand for ECVs from fleet owners in APAC and, in turn, are anticipated to propel the growth of the automotive ultracapacitor market in the region during the forecast period.
Global automotive ultracapacitor market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The growing EV automotive industry is driving the growth of the global automotive ultracapacitor market.
- The EV automotive industry includes many companies that design, develop, manufacture, and sell various types of vehicles, such as hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and battery electric vehicles.
- According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), by the end of 2021, the number of electric cars globally was about 16.5 million.
- Such factors will influence the demand for automotive ultracapacitors, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
- The high-cost burden is challenging the global automotive ultracapacitor market growth.
- Ultracapacitors are about ten times more expensive than the available substitutes.
- Moreover, customers are reluctant to adopt ultracapacitors, as the market has very few suppliers.
- In addition, ultracapacitors have not been tested in many applications, which discourages potential customers from investing in these devices.
- Such factors will limit the market growth during the forecast period.
Drivers, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this automotive ultracapacitor market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive ultracapacitor market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the automotive ultracapacitor market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the automotive ultracapacitor market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive ultracapacitor market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The automotive fuse market size is expected to increase by USD 6.2 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).
The automotive projector headlamps market size is expected to increase by USD 4.37 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%. This report extensively covers segmentation by type (halogen, LED, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
|
Automotive Ultracapacitor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
161
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.52%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 165.09 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
14.4
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
CAP XX Ltd., Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, GODI India Pvt. Ltd., Kyocera Corp., LICAP Technologies Inc., LS MTRON Ltd., Nippon Chemi Con Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd., Skeleton Technologies GmbH, SPEL TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD., Systematic Power Manufacturing LLC, TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., UCAP Power Inc., VINATech Co. Ltd., Yageo Corp., Yunasko Ltd., and Zoxcell Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global automotive ultracapacitor market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global automotive ultracapacitor market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Double-layered capacitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Double-layered capacitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Double-layered capacitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Double-layered capacitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Double-layered capacitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Pseudo capacitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Pseudo capacitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pseudo capacitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Pseudo capacitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pseudo capacitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Hybrid capacitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Hybrid capacitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hybrid capacitors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Hybrid capacitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hybrid capacitors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Brake regeneration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Brake regeneration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Brake regeneration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Brake regeneration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Brake regeneration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Start-stop operation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Start-stop operation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Start-stop operation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Start-stop operation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Start-stop operation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Active suspension - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Active suspension - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Active suspension - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Active suspension - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Active suspension - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 114: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 CAP XX Ltd.
- Exhibit 116: CAP XX Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: CAP XX Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: CAP XX Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc.
- Exhibit 119: Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Cornell Dubilier Electronics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Kyocera Corp.
- Exhibit 122: Kyocera Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Kyocera Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: Kyocera Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Kyocera Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.6 LICAP Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 126: LICAP Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: LICAP Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: LICAP Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 LS MTRON Ltd.
- Exhibit 129: LS MTRON Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: LS MTRON Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: LS MTRON Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Nippon Chemi Con Corp.
- Exhibit 132: Nippon Chemi Con Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Nippon Chemi Con Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Nippon Chemi Con Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.9 Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 135: Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Shanghai Aowei Technology Development Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Skeleton Technologies GmbH
- Exhibit 138: Skeleton Technologies GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Skeleton Technologies GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Skeleton Technologies GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.11 Systematic Power Manufacturing LLC
- Exhibit 141: Systematic Power Manufacturing LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Systematic Power Manufacturing LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Systematic Power Manufacturing LLC - Key offerings
- 12.12 TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 144: TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: TAIYO YUDEN Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 TDK Corp.
- Exhibit 147: TDK Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: TDK Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: TDK Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: TDK Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: TDK Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 UCAP Power Inc.
- Exhibit 152: UCAP Power Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: UCAP Power Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 154: UCAP Power Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.15 VINATech Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: VINATech Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: VINATech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: VINATech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.16 Yageo Corp.
- Exhibit 158: Yageo Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Yageo Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Yageo Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Yageo Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Yunasko Ltd.
- Exhibit 162: Yunasko Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Yunasko Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 164: Yunasko Ltd. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 165: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 167: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 168: Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 170: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 171: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article