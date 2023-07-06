Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.79% from 2022 to 2027 | Europe is estimated to contribute 44% to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive usage-based insurance market size is set to grow by USD 69,980.26 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 26.79% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The lower number of accidents and vehicle theft possibilities is a key factor driving the market growth. Auto insurance companies have recently introduced an innovative approach that connects driving behavior with premium rates. By closely linking insurance premiums to individual vehicle or fleet performance, insurers can price premiums more accurately. This not only allows users to have more control over their premium costs but also encourages safer driving habits that reduce accidents. Telematics-based UBI programs further contribute to cost reduction by improving accident response time, enabling vehicle tracking and recovery, and monitoring driver safety. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. - Here is an Exclusive report about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market

The report on the automotive usage-based insurance market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The automotive usage-based insurance market covers the following areas:

Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

New developments in UBI using big data platforms provided by connected cars are the major trends shaping the market. The automotive industry is experiencing a rise in connectivity solutions, a significant opportunity for auto OEMs to develop more efficient product offerings. The availability of real-time data is essential, and with the increasing use of connected cars, the collection of real-time data is projected to grow even more. Telematic devices are responsible for generating various types of data, including date, time, speed, acceleration, deceleration, cumulative mileage, fuel consumption, and navigation details. Multiple stakeholders can utilize this valuable data to enhance their revenue streams. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high installation cost of telematics devices is the major challenge impeding the market. Embedded UBI solutions require the integration of an external device into the vehicle, and the cost of this device cannot be directly passed on to customers. Insurers face challenges in designing a system that meets the specific needs of end-users effectively. Furthermore, as telematics involves complex technical processes, its costs are expected to increase, which raises the operating costs of automotive UBI. Major players in the industry maintain the confidentiality of their data and do not share it with other stakeholders, limiting data availability. These limitations drive new vendors to conduct pilot programs to collect primary data and incorporate the findings into their UBI product designs.

Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The automotive usage-based insurance market is segmented by application (embedded UBI and app-based UBI), pricing scheme (PHYD, PAYD, and MHYD), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the embedded UBI segment will be significant during the forecast period. Embedded UBI solutions utilize external devices that are installed into the onboard diagnostics (OBD) of vehicles to gather data on driving behavior. This data is then transmitted to the insurer for more accurate premium pricing. Adopting the Linux-based embedded application framework has significantly increased the system's flexibility, allowing for broader in-vehicle applications. Hence, embedded UBI will witness stronger growth than app-based UBI solutions during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Companies Mentioned

Allianz SE

AXA Group

Desjardins Group

Discovery Ltd.

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.

Metlife Inc.

Navi Technologies Ltd

Sierra Wireless Inc.

The Allstate Corp.

The Progressive Corp.

TomTom International BV

Track Global Group Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Aviva Plc

Howden Broking Group Ltd.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc

OCTO Telematics S.p.A

The Travelers Co. Inc.

Vendor Offering

AXA Group: The company offers Quotemehappy.com Essentials, which provides comprehensive car insurance without some cover elements such as personal belongings, European cover and windscreen, or glass-only claims.

The company offers Quotemehappy.com Essentials, which provides comprehensive car insurance without some cover elements such as personal belongings, European cover and windscreen, or glass-only claims. Desjardins Group - The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as limited mileage insurance on motors.

The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as limited mileage insurance on motors. Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. - The company offers Automotive usage-based insurance such as emergency roadside damage, hijack trauma support, and trip monitoring.

Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 69,980.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 25.63 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allianz SE, AXA Group, Desjardins Group, Discovery Ltd., Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Ltd., Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., Metlife Inc., Navi Technologies Ltd, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Allstate Corp., The Progressive Corp., TomTom International BV, Track Global Group Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Aviva Plc, Howden Broking Group Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, OCTO Telematics S.p.A, and The Travelers Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

