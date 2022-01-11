Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market to grow by 46.50 Mn units| Growth in Smartphone-enabled Programs and their Usage to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage is one of the key market drivers. Automotive OEMs are increasingly collaborating with smartphone and tablet manufacturers to provide in-vehicle products and services. The rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has also encouraged the development of applications that enable consumers to connect their smartphones with their cars and check the real-time status of vehicle batteries.

However, factors such as the high installation cost of telematics devices will challenge market growth.

Market Segmentation

The automotive usage-based insurance market report is segmented by geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), application (Embedded UBI and App-based UBI), and pricing scheme (PHYD, PAYD, and MHYD).

By geography, Europe will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany, the UK, and France are the key countries for the automotive usage-based insurance market in Europe. However, market growth in Europe is expected to be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The high demand for luxury electric cars will drive the automotive UBI market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

The automotive usage-based insurance market share growth by the PHYD segment will be significant during the forecast period. Continuous growth in vehicle ownership, rise in customer demand for vehicles, advances in technology, and growth in the availability of data are some of the key factors that will propel the growth of the PHYD segment.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings



Allianz Partners SAS - The company offers motor insurance motor for liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense.

AXA Group - The company provides insurance for third party, fire and theft, delivery of repaired cars.

Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc. - The company provides car insurance that covers damaged property, injury to the person or someone else, and others.

OCTO Group Spa - The company offers PHYD insurance that covers teen driver insurance, PAYD insurance that covers mileage verified insurance.

Sierra Wireless Inc. - The company offers UBI solution with Octo Telematics.

The company offers UBI solution with Octo Telematics.

Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 7% Market growth 2021-2025 46.50 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.46 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries Germany, UK, France, US, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allianz Partners SAS, AXA Group, Howden Broking Group Plc, Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., OCTO Group Spa, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Progressive Corp., Trak Global Group, Verizon Communications Inc., and Vodafone Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

