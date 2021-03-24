Automotive Ventilated Seats Market to Grow by 10.16 Million Units During 2021-2025|3.61% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021|Technavio

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market: Functional benefits associated with ventilated seats to drive growth.

Ventilated seats have several small fans in the seat cushion and backrest. The fans draw air from inside the cabin and distribute it evenly throughout the seat. Ventilated seats are designed to provide enhanced comfort. Ventilated seats make long journeys more comfortable by reducing the level of fatigue and body strain. It helps in the reduction of the use of an air-conditioning system in vehicles, thereby reducing fuel consumption and making the vehicle more energy efficient. Therefore, the benefits associated with ventilated seats are leading to their increased adoption in different types of vehicles. This would drive the growth of the global automotive ventilated seats market during the forecast period.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic?

Download FREE Sample Report

As per Technavio, the increasing number of automobile manufacturers offering ventilated seats in non-luxury cars will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market: Increasing number of automobile manufacturers offering ventilated seats in non-luxury cars.

The numerous benefits associated with ventilated seats are fueling the adoption of these seats in different vehicles, particularly passenger vehicles. Ventilated seats are common in luxury and premium cars. However, automobile manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering ventilated seats in mid-segment and entry-level vehicles as well. Ford Motor offers a mid-sized sedan with ventilated seats, Hyundai Motor offers a sedan that comes with standard ventilated seats for both the driver and the front-seat occupant, and Chevrolet Malibu has ventilated seats. Thus, the increasing number of automobile manufacturers offering ventilated seats in mid-segment and entry-level cars is likely to propel the growth of the global automotive ventilated seats market during the forecast period.

"The demand for advanced seating functionalities and functional benefit of ventilated seats will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market: Major Vendors

Adient Plc

Continental AG

ebm-papst Mulfingen GmbH & Co. KG

Faurecia SA

Gentherm Inc.

Automotive Ventilated Seats Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive ventilated seats market by Application (Passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the automotive ventilated seats market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increased long-haul travel driving the need for ventilated seats.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and Gain competitive intelligence about market players. Track key industry trends, opportunities, and threats. Inform your marketing, brand, strategy, and market development.

Download FREE Sample Report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Intelligent Glass Market- The automotive intelligent glass market is segmented by technology (heated glass, dimmable glass, and others), geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and key vendors.

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report in Minutes

Global Electric Coolant Pump for Passenger Cars Market- The electric coolant pump for the passenger cars market is segmented by application (hybrid and electric powertrain and ICE powertrain) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report in Minutes

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/automotive-ventilated-seats-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

