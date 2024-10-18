Automotive Vents Market to grow by USD 1.17 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by the rise in automotive electronics, with AI redefining the market landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The Global Automotive Vents Market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Growth of automotive electronics is driving market growth, with a trend towards advances in membrane technology of automotive vents. However, standardization of vent quality poses a challenge - Key market players include Berghof GmbH, Cascade Engineering, Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Fischer automotive systems GmbH and Co. KG, Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., Interstate Specialty Products Inc., LTI Atlanta, MAHLE GmbH, Nifco Inc., Novares, Parker Hannifin Corp., Polystar Technologies LLC., Shenzhen Milvent Technology Co. Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Weber GmbH and Co. KG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Vents Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Component (Automotive electronics, Automotive electrical motors, Automotive lighting, Automotive powertrain, and Others), Type (PTFE materials, PP materials, and PE materials), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Berghof GmbH, Cascade Engineering, Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Fischer automotive systems GmbH and Co. KG, Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., Interstate Specialty Products Inc., LTI Atlanta, MAHLE GmbH, Nifco Inc., Novares, Parker Hannifin Corp., Polystar Technologies LLC., Shenzhen Milvent Technology Co. Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Weber GmbH and Co. KG

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

In the automotive industry, vents play a crucial role in protecting vehicle components from environmental elements and ensuring reliable operations. These components require effective venting to reduce heat, prevent the entry of foreign materials, and maintain an optimal balance between airflow and water pressure. With intense competition among automakers, vendors are setting themselves apart by offering extended warranties on automotive components. Simultaneously, automobile manufacturers are pursuing miniaturization to create more spacious vehicles. These trends present challenges for vent manufacturers. To meet the demands of longer warranties, they are developing more durable vents. Additionally, advancements in vent membranes enhance performance and meet stringent tests, such as ingress protection ratings. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the automotive vents market throughout the forecast period.

The Automotive Vents Market is witnessing significant growth in both Passenger Automobiles and Commercial Trucks sectors. With the increasing penetration of Electric Cars and Electric Vehicles, there's a rising demand for PTFE, PP, and PE Materials in manufacturing automotive vents. Government measures towards reducing emissions and improving air quality are driving this trend. E-commerce sites are making it easier for consumers to purchase replacement mechanical and electronic components, including vents. Dust, water, and fluids protection, reliability, and stability are key considerations for automotive vents. Lighting, electronics parts, and powertrain components are also important factors. Intelligent ventilation and climate control systems are in focus for enhancing vehicle interior comfort, while filtration technology ensures air quality. Aesthetics, space, accuracy, compact size, and vehicle control systems are other crucial factors. The production and consumption sides of the Automotive Electronics, Automotive Electrical Motors, and Automotive Lighting industries are major contributors to the market.

Market Challenges

Automotive vents are essential components in vehicles, preventing foreign materials from entering critical parts and acting as heat exhausts and pressure differentials. Their efficient functionality is crucial for the proper working of automotive systems. To ensure durability and reliability in harsh weather conditions, automotive vents undergo rigorous testing, such as IEC 60529 for protection against solid objects and liquids, and ISO 16750-4 for extreme temperature resistance. Failure to meet these standards negatively impacts sales. With the miniaturization of oo vents face increased maximum temperatures. Consequently, producing more durable vents to withstand under-hood and under-chassis conditions will drive up manufacturing costs, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

The Automotive Vents Market faces several challenges in the areas of water and fluids management, reliability, and stability. Ensuring vent systems can handle various climate conditions and prevent leakage is crucial. Lighting and electronics integration are key trends, requiring compact size, accuracy, and compatibility with powertrain components and vehicle control systems. Replacement parts, including mechanical and electronic components, must match the aesthetic look of the vehicle interior and provide adequate space for climate control systems, air quality filtration technology, and intelligent ventilation. Manufacturers must address consumer demands for advanced features while ensuring production and consumption side economics. Horizontal and spiral flaps, legroom units, and roof mount units are essential components, with automotive electronics, electrical motors, lighting, and powertrain integration playing significant roles.

Segment Overview

This automotive vents market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Component 1.1 Automotive electronics

1.2 Automotive electrical motors

1.3 Automotive lighting

1.4 Automotive powertrain

1.5 Others Type 2.1 PTFE materials

2.2 PP materials

2.3 PE materials Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive electronics- The automotive electronics market encompasses various components such as horns, electric still cameras, brake boosters, electronic stability controls, power steering electrometers, clutches, ECUs, and alternators. The demand for automotive electronics is driven by factors including consumer safety concerns, government regulations, and technological advancements in telecommunication. Automobile manufacturers prioritize technological innovation, creating a competitive edge by providing enhanced consumer experiences. Electronic stability control, a crucial safety feature, reduces the number of deaths in loss-of-control crashes by 38%. Regulations mandating its installation in vehicles, particularly in G20 countries and emerging markets like China, further boost demand. Additionally, electronic clutches, power steering systems, and other electronic components improve fuel efficiency, control, and safety, driving market growth. The fundamental role of vents in these electronic components ensures their continued use in automobiles, making the automotive electronics segment a significant contributor to the industry's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Vents Market encompasses various types of vents used in passenger automobiles and commercial trucks, including those for electric cars and electric vehicles. These vents play a crucial role in maintaining climate control systems, ensuring air quality, and protecting against dust, water, and fluids. The market includes PTFE, PP, and PE materials, which offer reliability and stability in extreme temperatures and harsh environments. E-commerce sites have emerged as significant sales channels for automotive vents as consumers increasingly prefer online purchasing. Vents serve various functions, such as lighting, electronics parts, powertrain components, and vehicle interior components like interior panels and cabin climate control systems. The market is driven by the growing demand for automotive electronics, electrical motors, and automotive lighting. Government measures to promote eco-friendly vehicles and improve air quality further boost the market's growth.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Vents Market encompasses various types of vents used in Passenger Automobiles and Commercial Trucks, including those in Electric Cars and Electric Vehicles. These vents play a crucial role in climate control systems, ensuring air quality through filtration technology and intelligent ventilation. They come in different forms such as Horizontal Flaps, Spiral Flaps, Legroom Units, and Roof Mount Units. The market is driven by the increasing demand for vehicle components that offer reliability, stability, and accuracy, as well as an aesthetic look and compact size. Government measures towards reducing emissions and improving air quality are also fueling the market's growth. PTFE Materials, PP Materials, and PE Materials are commonly used in vent manufacturing due to their durability and resistance to dust, water, and fluids. The market caters to both the production side and consumption side, with e-commerce sites playing a significant role in sales. The market includes various types of vents, such as mechanical components, electronic components, and vehicle control systems. They are used in climate control systems, lighting, electronics parts, powertrain components, and cabin interior panels. With the rise of electric vehicle penetration, there is a growing demand for replacement vents that cater to the unique requirements of these vehicles. The automotive industry's focus on advanced technology and design continues to drive innovation in automotive vents.

