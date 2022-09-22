AUTOMOTIVE VENTURES EXPANDS OPERATING PARTNER TEAM WITH THE ADDITION OF TONY RIMAS

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September 22, 2022 – Automotive Ventures , a leading automotive technology and mobility Venture Capital firm, today announced the addition of industry leader Tony Rimas to its Operating Partner team. This latest appointment further demonstrates the firm's focus on attracting top talent to fuel its next phase of explosive growth.

Tony Rimas is the President of Repairify, Inc. (a Kinderhook Industries portfolio company). Tony has a wide range of experience in many segments of the automotive industry, including retail, financial services, aftermarket, and fleet services.

Tony was previously the co-founder and Managing Partner of FM Capital, where he led and managed disruptive automotive investments including Autoniq, Frontier Car Group, Vroom, Autopay and Revolution Parts. Before FM Capital, Tony was in an operational leadership role with the Red McCombs Automotive Group where he also helped lead successful investments in both Homenet Automotive (acquired by Cox Automotive) and Clickmotive (acquired by DealerTrack).

He is currently the Chairman of NitroFill and former board member of ProCare Collision (acquired by Classic Collision). Tony is the Managing Partner of AuctionXM, Streamline Recon, and an advisor to WarrCloud, Zohr, and NuBrakes.

"Automotive Ventures is focused on building a bench of talented Operating Partners with the right mix of relevant expertise and skills to support our investment strategy," said Steve Greenfield, founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures. "Tony's impressive track record and experience delivering consistent, high quality returns will immediately add value to the Operating Partner team as Automotive Ventures continues to mechanize differentiated outcomes for our portfolio companies and our Limited Partners alike."

About Automotive Ventures

Automotive Ventures, a leading automotive technology and mobility Venture Capital firm, was founded in 2014 by Steve Greenfield, an industry expert on mergers, acquisitions, strategy and capital raises.

Automotive Ventures harnesses the knowledge and intuition that comes from 20+ years of automotive experience; oversight of more than $1 billion in acquisitions; and negotiation of hundreds of automotive software and data agreements.

Automotive Ventures is composed of a team of industry experts as employees, advisors, and investors who have built deep relationships with - and provide connections to - automotive industry decision makers.

