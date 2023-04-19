Automotive Veteran Alexander Hitzinger, Joins C2A Security Advisory Board

Hitzinger brings two decades of experience in senior leadership roles with VW, Apple, and Porsche

JERUSALEM, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security , the only DevSecOps Platform for car makers and mobility companies, announced today that Alexander Hitzinger, former VW Group Senior Vice President of Autonomous Driving has joined as an Advisory Board Member.

Alexander Hitzinger, member of C2A Security Advisory Board

"Alexander's impressive track record, serving in some of the most influential positions in the automotive industry, makes him an impeccable addition to our board of directors," said C2A Security CEO, Roy Fridman. "We are honored to have Alexander Hitzinger on our board. With his wealth of industry knowledge and extensive work at global OEMs, he will support our mission of transforming security from being a limitation into a business value multiplier in the software-defined vehicle era."

Hitzinger has over two decades of experience in leadership roles in the automotive industry. He served as the Senior Vice President of Autonomous Driving at VW Group and as Head of Product Design for Autonomous Transportation at Apple.

In previous roles, he served at Porsche as Technical Director and Chief Engineer of Porsche 919, the electrified race car which achieved three consecutive victories in the top class of the 24 hours of Le Mans race. He also served as Chief Executive Officer and founder of Artemis GmbH, where he was the Chief Architect of the revolutionary new vehicle concept for next-generation autonomous mobility for Audi. Hitzinger most recently founded Sortino Management AG, a boutique consulting company that works with various technology companies from Silicon Valley to Israel.

"Electrification and software are both areas where a lot of disruption is happening today, and I am very happy that I'm able to join in C2A Security's mission, to enable the connected, autonomous, and electric mobility revolution," said Alexander Hitzinger. "As regulations in cybersecurity for the automotive industry and EV infrastructure continue to develop, I'm already seeing C2A Security playing a significant role, empowering OEMs and mobility companies with powerful automation tools for risk management across their supply chain. I look forward to working with their impressive roster of experts and fellow board members to address the current and future needs of car makers and mobility companies."

C2A Security provides automated cybersecurity solutions to enable the connected, autonomous, and electric mobility revolution. C2A Security's flagship product EVSec is a DevSecOps platform, that helps automotive companies remain competitive and increase the business value to their customers in the software-defined vehicle era, supporting the security lifecycle from development to operations and back. Using EVSec, C2A's customers get efficient and streamlined cybersecurity, managing software at scale while overcoming the shortage of professional cyber experts, and complying with all new regulations in an automated way.

