Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market: Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies of Leading Vendors
CEMB Spa and Dover Corp. Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth | Technavio
Jun 22, 2021, 11:00 ET
The automotive wheel alignment system market is poised to grow by USD 438.01 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The automotive wheel alignment system market is poised to grow by USD 438.01 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
The automotive wheel alignment system market share growth by the CCD WAS segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Improving automotive aftermarket distribution channel and supply chain network is one of the major trends in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
Growing at a CAGR of over 6%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 438.01 million.
- Who are the top players in the market?
CEMB Spa, Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Fori Automation Inc., HAWEKA AG, Hunter Engineering Co., Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Inc., and Technomatic Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Increasing number of vehicles globally is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians restraints the market growth.
- How big is the APAC market?
The APAC region will contribute 37% of market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. CEMB Spa, Dover Corp., Elgi Equipments Ltd., Fori Automation Inc., HAWEKA AG, Hunter Engineering Co., Manatec Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Inc., and Technomatic Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of vehicles globally will offer immense growth opportunities.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive wheel alignment system market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- CCD WAS
- 3D WAS
- DIY WAS
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive wheel alignment system market report covers the following areas:
- Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market Size
- Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market Trends
- Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market Analysis
This study identifies improving automotive aftermarket distribution channel and supply chain network as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wheel alignment system market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive wheel alignment system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the automotive wheel alignment system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the automotive wheel alignment system market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive wheel alignment system market vendors
