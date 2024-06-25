Automotive Wheel Alignment System Market size is set to grow by USD 681.1 million from 2024-2028, Increasing number of vehicles globally to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive wheel alignment system market size is estimated to grow by USD 681.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.88% during the forecast period. The automotive wheel alignment system market is thriving, fueled by the growing number of vehicles worldwide and the trend towards ADAS-ready systems. However, competition from low-cost Chinese manufacturers presents a challenge.

Global automotive wheel alignment system market 2024-2028

Key Drivers:

Rising Vehicle Numbers: More vehicles on the road mean more demand for maintenance, including wheel alignment.

More vehicles on the road mean more demand for maintenance, including wheel alignment. ADAS Advancements: Advanced driver-assistance systems rely on precise wheel alignment, creating a need for compatible systems.

Advanced driver-assistance systems rely on precise wheel alignment, creating a need for compatible systems. 3D Technology and Algorithms: These advancements enable more accurate alignment and reduced tire wear.

These advancements enable more accurate alignment and reduced tire wear. Focus on Safety and Efficiency: Proper wheel alignment improves vehicle handling, fuel economy, and overall safety.

Market Challenges:

Low-Cost Chinese Competition: Chinese manufacturers offer significantly cheaper systems, making it difficult for established players in emerging economies.

Chinese manufacturers offer significantly cheaper systems, making it difficult for established players in emerging economies. Complex Vehicle Designs: Modern cars require advanced technology for accurate alignment.

Modern cars require advanced technology for accurate alignment. Regular Alignment Needs: Road conditions and wear-and-tear necessitate frequent alignment checks.

Road conditions and wear-and-tear necessitate frequent alignment checks. Electric and Autonomous Vehicles: These pose new challenges for the alignment process.

Market Segments:

Application: Passenger cars dominate the market, but demand from commercial vehicles is growing.

Passenger cars dominate the market, but demand from commercial vehicles is growing. Type: 3D wheel alignment systems (WAS) are gaining traction due to their accuracy. There's also a niche market for DIY WAS.

3D wheel alignment systems (WAS) are gaining traction due to their accuracy. There's also a niche market for DIY WAS. Geography: The Asia-Pacific region (APAC) is expected to see significant growth due to a large passenger car base and growing disposable income.

Future Outlook:

The automotive wheel alignment system market is poised for continued growth due to the increasing focus on vehicle safety, performance, and the rise of ADAS features. Manufacturers are continuously innovating to address challenges and develop solutions for the evolving automotive landscape.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Passenger Car



Commercial Vehicle

Type

CCD WAS



3D WAS



DIY WAS

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

