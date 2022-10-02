Automotive Wheel Market to Record a CAGR of 4.57%, Accuride Corp. and BORBET GmbH Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Wheel Market by Vehicle Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Wheel Market 2022-2026

Company Profiles

The automotive wheel market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including Accuride Corp., BBS GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iochpe Maxion SA, Klassic Wheels Ltd., Mangels Industrial SA, RONAL AG, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Topy Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, TSW Group, Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., and Wheel Pros LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Accuride Corp. - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels and steel wheels.

BORBET GmbH - The company offers automotive wheels such as Borbet A, Borbet B, and Borbet AE.

CITIC Ltd. - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels.

Hitachi Metals Ltd. - The company offers automotive wheels, namely SCUBA Aluminum wheels.

Iochpe Maxion SA - The company offers automotive wheels such as light vehicle wheels, commercial vehicle wheels, and specialty wheels.

Mangels Industrial SA - The company offers automotive wheels such as aluminum wheels.

RONAL AG - The company offers automotive wheels such as SL6, R70, and R66.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the automotive wheel market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, investments, product innovations, and growth in market share.

Key Market Dynamics

The increasing number of vehicles across the world is one of the key drivers supporting the automotive wheel market growth. However, the limitations of steel wheels are one of the factors challenging the automotive wheel market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By geography, the market has been classified into commercial vehicles and passenger cars . The commercial vehicles segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

. The segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market has been classified into Europe , North America , APAC, the Middle East and Africa , and South America . Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Automotive Wheel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accuride Corp., BBS GmbH, BORBET GmbH, Central Motor Wheel of America Inc., CITIC Ltd., CLN Coils Lamiere Nastri Spa, Enkei Corp., Foshan Nanhai Zhongnan Aluminum Wheel Co. Ltd., Fuel Off Road Wheels, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Iochpe Maxion SA, Klassic Wheels Ltd., Mangels Industrial SA, RONAL AG, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd., Topy Industries Ltd., Trelleborg AB, TSW Group, Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd., and Wheel Pros LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Vehicle Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Vehicle Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Vehicle Type

5.3 Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Passenger cars - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Vehicle Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accuride Corp.

Exhibit 93: Accuride Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Accuride Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Accuride Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 BORBET GmbH

Exhibit 96: BORBET GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 97: BORBET GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: BORBET GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 CITIC Ltd.

Exhibit 99: CITIC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: CITIC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: CITIC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: CITIC Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Hitachi Metals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Iochpe Maxion SA

Exhibit 107: Iochpe Maxion SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Iochpe Maxion SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Iochpe Maxion SA - Key offerings

10.8 Mangels Industrial SA

Exhibit 110: Mangels Industrial SA - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mangels Industrial SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Mangels Industrial SA - Key offerings

10.9 RONAL AG

RONAL AG - Overview

- Overview

RONAL AG - Product / Service

- Product / Service

RONAL AG - Key offerings

10.10 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Steel Strips Wheels Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Topy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 119: Topy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Topy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Topy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Topy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Wanfeng Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

